The Bachelor star Clayton Echard could soon become a father of two if his ex is able to prove he is the father of her unborn twins. The woman claims the pair had a one-night stand in May 2023 that resulted in her pregnancy and wants Clayton to take a paternity test, according to court documents viewed by Life & Style.

The case was filed in Maricopa, Arizona, Family Court on August 1. The 33-year-old podcaster asked for a motion to seal the case on September 14, though it has yet to be granted by the court.

The Scottsdale, Arizona resident alleged the two “engaged in sexual activity” on May 20. She found out she was pregnant on June 1 and her twins are due in February 2024, and claimed that she “hadn’t been with anyone since March of 2022,” thus Clayton must be the father, according to court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun.

Clayton responded that the woman’s claims are “groundless and lacking in merit,” and asked that he be awarded attorney fees. The former reality star went on to allege that the pair “never had sexual intercourse,” and has agreed to take a paternity test. The two are set to appear in court on September 28 for a resolution conference.

The woman claims the two met on a professional level to discuss short-term home rentals and later spent the night at Clayton’s apartment, while going to look at houses the following morning. “Afterwards, he took me aside and said he wasn’t ready for anything serious because The Bachelor had really destroyed his mental health,” she alleged in court paperwork according to The Sun.

Clayton competed on season 18 of The Bachelorette, vying for Michelle Young‘s heart. He was eliminated in week 6 but became a fan favorite and was asked to become the season 26 Bachelor lead. The Missouri native ultimately gave his final rose to Susie Evans. Although she rejected his marriage proposal, the pair decided to give their romance a second chance after appearing together on After the Final Rose

The duo announced their split on September 23, 2022, sharing in a joint statement, “With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways. For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly.”

“We understand that there will likely be a lot of questions about this decision — social media is definitely a highlight reel and much of our experiences together we have kept private as I’m sure most can understand. But we will share this — although this last year together has brought us so much joy and so many laughs, there has also been a significant amount of pain,” they continued.

“We know no healthy relationship comes without its struggles, but we’ve realized that we were not prepared for the external forces that hindered our ability to not only heal as individuals but also as a couple. We both are focused on continuing to work on ourselves, so we can be the best version of ourselves,” the former couple added.