Benito is back. On October 9, 2023, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, surprised his followers by announcing his fifth studio album, called Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana — which translates in English to Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow. Along with the new album reveal, the Puerto Rican rapper dropped a release date.

When Is the Release Date for Bad Bunny’s ‘Nadie Sabe’ Album?

Bad Bunny’s Instagram account was wiped clean in preparation for the announcement video, which featured the rapper exiting a car to dozens of paparazzi as he walked into a Carbone restaurant. All eyes were on Benito as he sauntered off to a private room in the back and was greeted by a maître d’. The end of the video revealed the album name and the release date: October 13, 2023.

“The most anticipated day by many has arrived,” Bad Bunny captioned the post. Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana is available for pre-order.

What Is the Tracklist for Bad Bunny’s New Album?

Over on X (formerly known as Twitter), Bad Bunny teased that there are a whopping 22 songs on the tracklist for Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana. According to the rapper, every single one of them is “fuego,” which translates to “fire.”

While not all of the track names have been revealed yet, the album will include two previously released singles: “Where She Goes” and “Un Preview.”

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Is Bad Bunny’s Song ‘Un Preview’ About Kendall Jenner?

Just two weeks before he announced the album, Bad Bunny dropped the single “Un Preview” on September 25. Though the “Efecto” singer has kept quiet about his love life, many fans thought the song was written about his rumored girlfriend, Kendall Jenner. “Un Preview” features lyrics about falling in love and the rush of feelings that come with it.

“Baby, I’m not scared / Of trying you and falling in love again,” the lyrics, which are originally in Spanish, read. “F–k it, mami, I’ll follow your lead, ayy / Really crazy in the club, I’ll get close / dancing and kiss your neck, ayy / With you, I’m on fire.”

In addition to the song’s lyrics, some of the imagery in the “Un Preview” music video seems to reference Kendall. There are plenty of horses and cowboys, which Kendall loves.

Kendall and Benito first sparked dating rumors back in February 2023. Despite being seen together several times, the two have yet to verbally confirm their relationship. It’s possible they never will, as both Kendall and Bad Bunny have been adamant about protecting their privacy.

“I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something,” Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone in June 2023. “People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life. That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”