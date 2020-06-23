Bebe Rexha Flaunts Curves in Black Bikini While Dancing to Lada Gaga and Ariana Grande’s ‘Rain on Me’

Courtesy of @beberexha/Instagram

It’s a summer vibe! Bebe Rexha flaunted her curves in a video dancing to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande‘s “Rain on Me” while rocking a sexy black bikini on June 23.

“Obsessed with you, @ladygaga,” the 30-year-old captioned the clip, which was taken in a pool. The “Meant to Be” singer even incorporated some twerking.

Since it may be a while until Bebe goes on tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, the musician found new ways to keep her fans entertained. On June 20, she shared a TikTok video busting a move to Bhad Bhabie‘s “Geek’d” featuring Lil Baby. Though the blonde beauty enjoys using her platform to share fun videos, she also likes to use it to shine light on mental health topics.

In April 2019, she revealed she has bipolar disorder. Nearly a year later, she spoke candidly about why she decided to open about something so personal.

“It’s scary, but at a certain point you got to say, ‘F–k it, this is who I am,’” she told Self in an interview published in February. “Or you just keep it to yourself. At the end of the day, it’s nobody’s business. But, for me, I like to be very transparent with my fans … and I won’t allow it to label me. It’s something that I’m going through, but it’s not me.”

Bebe has also been open about body image struggles she’s faced in the entertainment industry. “Ever since I was little, I’ve been thicker,” she told Health in May 2019. “When I first got signed to one of my deals, my managers were like, ‘Are you ready to get into boot-camp shape?’ I was like, ‘Sure! What does that mean?’ They told me to lose 20 pounds, and it kind of messed me up.”

Fortunately, she’s learned how to be kinder to herself. “I walk around the house in just underwear and a bra,” she continued. “My therapist told me, ‘You should walk around naked; it helps.’ I’m like, ‘I can’t do that yet!'” But hey, dancing in a bikini and sharing it with the world is pretty badass, if you ask us.