New video, new hair! Ariana Grande ditched her signature ponytail and wore her hair down while appearing in the music video for her new song, “Rain on Me,” with fellow pop star Lady Gaga.

The 26-year-old wore her brown locks up at the beginning of the video before ~swapping lewks~ with the blonde beauty, 34. Ariana took on a down and wavy style parted down the middle, while Gaga (real name: Stefani Germanotta) opted to take on the thank u, next artist’s well-known hairdo as their second personas emerged.

Needless to say, fans were totally shook by the fact that the Florida native got rid of her updo for the video. “Words can’t describe how beautiful Ariana looks [with] her hair down, I swear,” one fan gushed on Twitter while another added, “Ariana with her hair down? A big yes from me!” A third user wrote, “How about Ariana’s hair not in ponytail, I mean … Bitch, I haven’t seen that look for so long — she’s so gorgeous!”

This isn’t the first time the brunette beauty showed off her hair sans ponytail recently. On March 31, the skilled singer shared a selfie flaunting her natural curls. “Get a load a dis,” Ariana captioned the photo, knowing her supporters would go wild over the image.

The “7 Rings” songstress seems to be getting in her fair share of collaborations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ariana and Justin Bieber released their new song, “Stuck with U,” on May 8 to benefit First Responders Children’s Foundation. The music video celebrated the time we’re currently spending at home, hopefully with loved ones, and highlighted how we can lean on each other during quarantine.

The actress debuted her new relationship with boyfriend Dalton Gomez at the end of the video, after In Touch reported the couple is currently quarantining together. Ari and Dalton were spotted making out at a bar in Northridge, California in early February, and since then, they seem to be quite the pair.

We’re really glad to see the starlet ~letting her hair down~ and we really hope to see more of those curls ASAP.