Sorry not sorry! Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin clapped back at fans who called her “desperate” for proposing to fiancé Thomas Jacobs.

“People are like, ‘She’s desperate.’ ‘I would never allow a woman to propose to the man.’ ‘I would never do this,’” Becca, 32, said on her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with cohost Michelle Young about the feedback she received after popping the question to Thomas, 29. “It’s like, cool, that’s you. But why does it, as a female, make me desperate to want to [propose] to somebody?”

The Bachelor Nation star reasoned, “If Thomas in a week were to do the exact same thing, no one says he’s desperate. It doesn’t make sense to me. The logic’s not there.”

Courtesy of Becca Kufrin/Instagram

Moreover, she revealed that they plan on having a family someday and will do it on their own terms.

“We’ll have our kids hyphenate. They’re both of us,” the season 14 star said, with Thomas adding, “Since Becca lost her father and it’s her and her sister, I just don’t want to see any scenario where there’s not a Kufrin going around in the world.”

Becca revealed on May 29 that she proposed to Thomas seven months after they met during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

“In the ultimate plot twist … HE SAID ‘YES,’” the Minnesota native gushed, adding photos of the couple celebrating with champagne. “We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family and friends for a while, but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops!”

Becca’s heartfelt caption continued, “I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you, Tommy. Thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon and back.”

In his own sentimental post, Thomas made it clear that he adored Becca’s bold gesture. “The ultimate UNO reverse card / power move. You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it,” the former contestant from Katie Thurston’s season wrote at the time. “Cheers to forever, Boops.”

They both left the beach single after the former leading lady broke things off with the real estate agent. However, they rekindled their romance after filming because Thomas fought hard for Becca to give him another chance.