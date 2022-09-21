Model Behati Prinsloo isn’t just known for her marriage to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine — she’s been famous for years thanks to her modeling career. The Namibia native came onto the runway scene in 2008 but got her big break when she became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2009. Since then, she’s been hitting red carpet events and upscale occasions in her own personal style, ranging from classy gowns to sexy braless outfits.

In February 2022, Behati shared a risqué photo of herself via Instagram, in which she teased some skin by dragging a part of her pink tube top down, revealing her breast and the pasty she used to cover her nipple. The cheeky picture also captured the mom of two eating a huge forkful of food.

Behati shares daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace with the “She Will Be Loved” crooner. She also revealed that she was pregnant and expecting their third child in September 2022.

While attending multiple high-end events on the red carpet, Behati has also donned elegant gowns that only subtly showed off some cleavage. At a May 2017 occasion in New York City, she slayed in a white wired floor-length gown, slightly flashing her glowing skin. At a November 2021 event in West Hollywood, the brunette babe posed in a plain black spaghetti strap dress.

Behati faced some unwanted scrutiny in September 2022 when several women, including Instagram model Sumner Stroh, claimed that Adam had cheated on his wife with them and was sending them flirtatious text messages.

While the “Payphone” singer admitted he “crossed the line during a regrettable period in [his] life,” Adam denied that he had an affair.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner, he wrote via his Instagram Stories that month. “In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He then added, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Although Behati didn’t publicly comment on the allegations, a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time that she was “blindsided” by the situation.

“She had no idea it was coming and is distraught,” the insider added.

Despite the setback she faced, Behati embodies an infectious confidence whenever she steps out in a daring outfit.

