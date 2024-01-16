Former Bachelor star Ben Higgins weighed in on whether or not he thinks ABC should take a break from Bachelor in Paradise.

“I don’t think it would be hurtful for the show to take a pause on Bachelor in Paradise and to kind of regather new talent, regather people that we’re familiar with that we’re rooting for, and then reintroduce the show again,” Ben, 34, exclusively tells Life & Style.

While Ben adds that he doesn’t know anything specific about the fate of Bachelor in Paradise, he tells Life & Style he doesn’t “think it should go down the path of Bachelor Pad where it kind of came and went. And then we never talked about it again.”

“It has too many good things happening. And obviously, the cohost of my podcast got married from Bachelor in Paradise,” Ben, who will be facing off against other stars from the stage, screen and stadium in the 2024 HGTV Tournament of Champions this January in Orlando, continues. “Then you know one of my best friends in the world is a huge part of that show. So, I want to see it succeed. But I do think a little time away could be good for it, then I would hope it would come back.”

ABC’s recent hit The Golden Bachelor was a surprise delight for many longtime Bachelor fans, and the new series unintentionally highlighted some of the immaturity of recent Bachelor in Paradise cast members. A source previously revealed to Life & Style that BiP might be at the end of its journey.

ABC

“The buzz is that the network may cancel Paradise and focus their attention on making their Bachelor and Bachelorette shows better. It seems like the more mature contestants on Gerry’s season drove newer viewers in and the younger fans loved it,” the insider exclusively revealed on January 2, ahead of star Gerry Turner’s wedding to Theresa Nist.

“It seems [The Golden Bachelor’s] success shined a spotlight on Bachelor in Paradise’s less than stellar ratings,” the source continued. “The audience tuned in to watch Gerry Turner respectfully pick a wife on The Golden Bachelor and then they tuned out for the younger couple’s immature antics on Paradise.”

To make matters worse, none of the couples who got together in Bachelor in Paradise season 9 lasted more than three weeks after the season finale aired. Fans were quick to voice their complaints about the outcomes of the couples on the show’s official Instagram page.

“Not a good season of BiP this year,” wrote one fan. “Too much crying, too much drama, too much fighting, focusing so much on an engagement and then everyone leaves, and no one stayed together.”