There’s no denying it: We love cozy outfits as much as the next fashionista. We get a kick out of spending the weekend as a couch potato in the comfiest two-piece sets. Cargo pants and oversized cardigans are our go-to looks for fun family game nights. But as much as we enjoy laidback vibes, there’s something special about getting invited to an event that requires exerting a little bit more effort in the fashion department.

Now that spring is on the horizon (even though it may not feel like that today), there are so many opportunities to dress up. Graduation ceremonies, the unofficial start of wedding season and formal outdoor events in honor of our favorite charities are some of the festive occasions that grace our calendars each spring. With that in mind, we uncovered a luxe strapless dress that’s ideal for these moments. Best of all? It’s on sale right now on Amazon!

Get the PrettyGarden Strapless Gown for just $36 (originally $47) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

Don’t just take our word for it: The PrettyGarden strapless dress is Amazon’s number one bestselling women’s formal dress. When a piece is this chic, that superlative makes sense. Available in 21 different shades, this frock is made from stretchy and elastic materials so that it boasts a snug and comfortable fit. The ribbed knit dress features a cuffed top and side slit. Don’t worry about the slit exposing too much, as it stops at the knee.

This dress is such a hit with shoppers. In fact, they have left photo reviews wearing it everywhere from baby showers to weddings. One reviewer even paired it with an oversized sweater and wore it into the office. It’s just that versatile! “The material is super expensive feeling, it’s double lined and very heavy feeling,” one shopper wrote. “I’m a 32A-B and it’s a little loose on the bust but it doesn’t fall down since there’s a rubber lining on the inside that keeps it from slipping down. 10/10 recommend.”

There’s nothing like the glam of formal events. If you have any special occasions lined up this spring, be sure to check out this strapless dress!

