You can always expect Billy Porter to wear something bold, and the look he wore to the 2020 Grammys on Sunday, January 26, did not disappoint at all.

The 50-year-old wore a sparkly turquoise romper to the music event. The Grammys are definitely a time for Billy to shine. The previous year, he wore a Christian Siriano velvet tuxedo gown that people are still talking about until this day. It’s safe to say, he is the ultimate trendsetter.

It’s a big night for the performer, who’s expected to take the stage as a presenter. While fans are super excited to see him, he’s just as excited to be there. “It’s @RecordingAcad/ #GRAMMYs day, y’all!” he wrote on a tweet earlier the same day. “I’m so thrilled to be a part of the show! Be sure to tune in today at 8 P.M. EST. In the meantime, get yourself excited by dancing along to my #1 single, ‘Love Yourself!’ The Grammys are a special awards show for Billy, who won Best Musical Theater Album for Kinky Boots in 2014.

Besides entertainment, it’s clear fashion plays a big role in Billy’s life. The singer uses clothes to express himself and often challenge society’s norms — especially within the LGBTQ+ community.

For the 2020 Golden Globes on January 6, he wore an all-white tux, with a feathered jacket, which he used to make a fashion statement.

“It’s such an honor to return to this year’s 77th annual @goldenglobes in support of @poseonfx, he wrote on Instagram at the time. “A show that has completely changed my life and created visibility for our marginalized #lgbtq family. Our show is particularly important as currently our human rights are still under attack and our political world is in shambles. The world has gone absolutely mad and when we started to think about what I would wear today, the first major appearance of the new decade, we decided to go all white. The color symbolizes peace, hope, and new beginnings. My @tiffanyandco dragonfly brooch is symbolic of transformation and self-realization. All of these themes and symbols encapsulate my hope for all people in 2020. We must continue to strive for life and kindness. Especially when our world is on fire.” Keep slayin’!