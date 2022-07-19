Showing some skin! Brad Pitt showed off his leg tattoos while wearing a skirt for the premiere for his upcoming movie Bullet Train in Berlin.

The actor, 58, wore a brown flowy skirt with a matching jacket to the event on Tuesday, July 19. He completed his look with a pair of black leather combat boots, which left just enough of his leg exposed to reveal some of his rarely seen tattoos.

While the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is inked on many parts of his body, he tends to keep his tattoos hidden, especially while walking red carpets. His ensemble at the Bullet Train premiere, however, left at least three of Brad’s tats uncovered, including a rhinoceros and a skull.

In addition to his leg tattoos, the Shawnee, Oklahoma, native has multiple bicep tattoos, one of which he got in honor of his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Prior to Angelina filing for divorce in 2016, Brad got a tattoo for her ahead of their wedding. “There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong. I will meet you there,” reads the text on his arm from a 13th century poem by Rumi. He has at least two other pieces of body art dedicated to the Salt actress, such as a scribbled drawing that she drew on his back as well as her birthday written in Khmer.

The exes got together after falling for one another while filming the 2005 action film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Their relationship moved quickly, with Angelina, 47, confirming her pregnancy with their first child in 2006. Brad formally adopted her son Maddox and daughter Zahara in 2006. They welcomed daughter Shiloh in May of that year, and adopted son Pax in the following years. Their twins, son Knox and daughter Vivienne, were born July 2008.

“One of the greatest, smartest things I ever did was give my kids Angie as their mom,” Brad told Parade in September 2011, gushing with pride. “She’s such a great mom. Oh, man, I’m so happy to have her. With a partner like Angie, I know that when I’m working, the kids are happy, safe and prospering. And when Angie’s working, she knows she has the same.”

The two have been locked in a nasty custody battle since September 2016.

