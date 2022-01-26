After four years of dating and one child together, actor Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged. Jewelry designer Mark Broumand, who did not design Brenda’s ring, breaks down the details exclusively for Life & Style on her stunning new diamond stone.

“Brenda’s ring appears to feature a very large pear-shaped diamond between 6 to 8 carats set on a dainty setting design, which appears to have a row of round diamonds in a micropavé setting,” Mark says of the ring that Brenda, 33, was photographed sporting while out and about in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, January 25.

Mark explains that “pear-shaped diamonds are having a big moment again as seen on Megan Fox, Emily Ratajkowski and Sophie Turner. This style is timeless and also makes a statement!” Megan is sporting two pear-shaped gems on the engagement ring that fiancé Machine Gun Kelly popped the question with on January 11. One is an emerald, which is Megan’s birthstone, and the other is a diamond, in honor of MGK’s April birthstone.

“Pear-shape diamonds give you tremendous finger coverage with their sleek and sexy silhouette,” Mark says, adding, “I would estimate this ring costs approximately $450,000.”

Macaulay, 41, who was one of the top child stars of the 1990s thanks in part to the Home Alone franchise, met Brenda on the set of the film Changeland. The pair officially started dating in 2017, when they were photographed by paparazzi going out on dinner dates.

Mack and Brenda have kept their relationship quite private for the most part and did not announce their engagement. The actor did gush about their romance during a 2018 appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, where he said that they were trying to start a family. “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit,” Macaulay said of Brenda with a jovial laugh, adding, “I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

The couple welcomed their first child, son Dakota Song Culkin, on April 5, 2021, after keeping Brenda’s pregnancy private. Their baby is named after Mack’s late sister, who was struck and killed by a car in December 2008.

Every now and then, the pair allow glimpses into the romance. For Mack’s 40th birthday on August 26, 2020, Brenda shared an intimate Instagram photo of the couple and gushed about her then-boyfriend in the caption.

“Happy 40th birthday to this magical being. I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you,” she wrote, adding, “But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use Instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”