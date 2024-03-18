Brittany Cartwright Bares Skin on St. Patrick’s Day [Photos]

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright may be low on luck amid her marriage woes with estranged husband Jax Taylor, but that didn’t stop her from letting loose on St. Patrick’s Day! The Kentucky native partied at Jax’s Studio City sports bar in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 17, and wore a ​skin-baring outfit.

Brittany, 35, didn’t risk a chance of getting pinched as she wore a long army skirt with a high leg slit and paired it with a low-cut black bodysuit. Although the future of The Valley stars’ marriage is up in the air, Jax, 44, shared a video via Instagram Stories of Brittany playing cornhole with their publicist, Lori Krebs.