Rocker Tommy Lee definitely chooses well when it comes to marrying women who look amazing in bikinis. His wife, Brittany Furlan, has a killer swimsuit body that rivals that of his ex-wife, Pamela Anderson.

Tommy loves to vacation in tropical destinations, where Brittany is more than happy to show off her bikini looks via Instagram. She’s documented their travels to Mexico, the Caribbean, Tahiti and more, all while sharing amazing swimsuit photos. Tommy even played photographer as she posed on the beach during one trip in full makeup, looking so glam. “I really gotta get him to stop taking me to these sh-tty places,” Brittany joked in the caption as she stood in front of turquoise blue water.

The Mötley Crüe drummer met the former Vine star in 2017 after sliding into her DMs. The pair began dating and became engaged on February 14, 2018. Exactly one year later on Valentine’s Day 2019, Tommy and Brittany tied the knot.

Before the pair married, Brittany gushed over her love for Tommy in the 2018 Netflix documentary The American Meme, about social media stars attempting to build business empires.

“I met someone who I can trust because I didn’t trust anybody that I’ve dated before. I’d say Tommy is my first true love and I am finally safe and happy,” the Pennsylvania native explained.

Brittany made headlines in February 2023 when some fans accused her of mocking Pamela following the release of the Baywatch alum‘s memoir, Love, Pamela, and her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a Love Story. The blonde bombshell discussed her turbulent marriage to Tommy in both.

Brittany uploaded a since-deleted TikTok video where she wrote, “Pam if I died,” on it and used the “90s Pam Makeup” filter. She later told fans, “Pls guys I gotta make jokes it’s how I cope [sic].”

Pamela hinted that the memoir’s details of Tommy’s 1998 domestic violence arrest for assaulting her, as well as how the actress said he was the love of her life, might upset Brittany in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. “I’m sure it’s going to be annoying to his wife. I’d be annoyed,” she told the publication.

Brittany shared a February 2, 2023, TikTok video where she wanted to assure fans she meant to harm with her prior post and thanked people for their concern following the backlash.

“I just wanted to come on here to let you know that I’m OK. Because I know people have been checking on me, which is really nice, and I’m good,” the internet personality explained in the video. “Don’t worry, and don’t worry about all the people that are saying all the mean things that they’re saying. That’s totally, you know, I don’t live in that world. So, please don’t stress and thank you to all the people that have been so sweet.”

