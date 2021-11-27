Subtle! Camila Cabello shared a cryptic quote just one week after announcing her split from Shawn Mendes.

“You are bones and blood and organs,” read the quote Camila, 24, shared via Instagram Stories on Friday, November 26. “You are the ocean and the soil. You are the ancient trees and the softest blade of grass. You are love and tears and tiny particles from space. You are ancestors and aliens. You are perfectly human and perfectly divine. What will it take for you to stop pretending otherwise?”



Just nine days before she shared the post, the “Never Be the Same” singer and Shawn, 23, told fans they had broken up in a joint statement that was shared to Camila’s Instagram Story.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the former Fifth Harmony member wrote via Instagram Stories on November 17. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Fans were shocked at the announcement since the dynamic duo seemed happy together just two weeks beforehand when they celebrated Dia de los Muertos on November 1 together. They wore matching costumes and shared videos of themselves dancing on each other’s Instagram accounts. Three days after that, the “Señorita” crooners were spotted kissing on a beach in Miami.

However, they had been “gearing up” for the breakup for “some time,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on November 18.

“They’ve been better friends than romantic partners for a while … It was time to move on, they both knew it,” the source revealed. “Their statement is true, they really will stay close as time goes on.”

After confirming their relationship status in July 2019 one month after releasing their successful duet “Señorita,” Shawn and Camila quarantined together in 2020 when pandemic lockdowns began. They stayed in Camila’s Miami home, and adopted their dog, Tarzan, in November of that year.

One year later, Camila celebrated Thanksgiving with the former couple’s dog. “I have a lot to be thankful for, but I’m especially grateful that I gotta whole squad trying to hang w me while I meditate,” the “Crying in the Club” singer captioned her Instagram post on Thursday, November 25, which featured a video of her holding Tarzan on her lap. “Grateful for my human family and friends and my plant and animal family and friends.”