Cara Delevingne has gone through quite a transformation ever since she became the “It” model for top designers’ runway shows in the early 2010’s to her acting career today.

The British beauty signed with a London modeling agency in 2009 at the age of 17, as her older sister Poppy Delevingne was already working in the profession. The girls and their eldest sister, Chloe, grew up in luxury, as their mother, Pandora, came from a wealthy and well-connected London high-society family. Her father Charles Delevingne is a prosperous property developer.

Success wasn’t immediate for Cara in the modeling world, especially with her shorter than average 5-foot-7 height. “The first time I walked into Burberry, the woman just said, ‘Turn around, go away,” Cara told Vogue in 2015. She finally met the brand’s then-creative director, Christopher Bailey, who gave the aspiring model her big break by casting her in Burberry’s spring 2011 campaign at the age of 18, where she walked her first runway at the label’s London Fashion Week show in February that year.

The English stunner soon became one of the most in-demand models in the world and was a constant presence on the catwalks of New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks between 2012 and 2014. But the constant work and breakneck pace and travel left her feeling burnt out. She decided to focus more of her time and attention on pursuing her burgeoning acting career.

“I’m not sure I understand what fashion is anymore,” she told the publication while she was in Toronto shooting her blockbuster role in Suicide Squad. “I admit I was terrified to leave. I mean, the bubble gives you a kind of dysfunctional family. When you’re in it, you get it. And the second you’re out of it, you’re like, What the hell just happened?”

While the notoriously party-loving Cara told the magazine’s reporter, “I can find fun anywhere,” she was being kept to a stricter lifestyle of no alcohol and only healthy meals for the DC Comics part. “Can you believe that? That I have to exercise restraint after I’ve succeeded in a business where for years I had no restraint, where the whole point was excess?” she pondered about her former life as a full-time model.

But she was happy to make any sacrifices for her new career. “The thrill of acting is making a character real. Modeling is the opposite of real. It’s being fake in front of the camera,” she added.

Scroll down for Cara’s transformation over the years.