Does Carrie Underwood Have Tattoos? All the Singer’s Dainty Body Ink

Does Carrie Underwood Have Tattoos? See All of the ‘Before He Cheats’ Singer’s Body Ink

Dainty and girly. Carrie Underwood is not afraid to show some skin, and sometimes that means flashing her subtle tattoos.

“When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas,” Carrie shared via Instagram alongside a series of photos from their adventure on Sunday, July 2. “The only questions are, ‘what?’ and ‘where?’ I never would’ve thought I’d see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin’ some ink!”

The “Before He Cheats” songstress added the hashtag, “What Happens In Vegas,” before tagging the Las Vegas tattoo artist, Darek Riley.

The Underwood ladies – including Carrie’s sisters Stephanie Shelton and Shanna Underwood Means – decided on matching heart outline tattoos on their wrists. The American Idol alum, however, opted to place her on the top of her right foot.

Fans were shocked to see the Oklahoma native debuting her latest ink less than two months after she previously showed off some body art.

“Girl you are in your tattoo era! You’re making me want another!” one fan commented under Carrie’s photos.

They were, of course, referring to her dainty daisy tattoo on the inside of her forearm, which the “Cowboy Casanova” songstress debuted during a girls’ trip to Destin, Florida, in May.

“Sisters … not by blood … but sisters nonetheless,” she captioned a series of photos with her sisters-in-law. “God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I’m so happy I get to do life with them!!!”

Carrie continued, “It’s true that you don’t get to choose your family, but if I could, I would choose these exact three women to be my sisters-in-law! From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn’t know what hit it! I love you ladies!!!”

While Carrie prefers subtlety when it comes to her body art, some of her ink is more concealed than others.

“I was in college and got them done. They don’t mean anything,” she told Redbook in 2013, referring to a four-leaf clover on her hip and black cat tattoo on her lower back.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Carrie Underwood’s tattoos.