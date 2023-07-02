Carrie Underwood Debuts Matching Tattoo With Mom, Sisters: Photo

Ink is forever. Carrie Underwood and her sisters debuted a matching tattoo with their mother, Carole Underwood.

“When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas,” Carrie, 40, shared via Instagram alongside a series of photos from their adventure on Sunday, July 2. “The only questions are, ‘what?’ and ‘where?’ I never would’ve thought I’d see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin’ some ink!”

The “Before He Cheats” songstress added the hashtag, “What Happens In Vegas.”

The four ladies each received a simple outline of a heart tatted by Las Vegas tattoo artist Darek Riley. While Carrie opted for her ink to be placed on the top of her right foot, her sisters, Stephanie Shelton and Shanna Underwood Means, along with their mom, all placed their new tattoos on the inside of their wrists.

Courtesy of Carrie Underwood/Instagram

Carrie shares a special bond with her mother and gushed about her in a sweet Mother’s Day tribute earlier this year.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there … and especially to my own mother! You are loved. You are appreciated! You are irreplaceable!” she tweeted at the time. “May you all feel celebrated today.”

While it’s unclear when the Underwood ladies received their permanent ink, the American Idol alum recently wrapped the first leg of her Las Vegas residency show, Reflection.

“What an amazing run in #Vegas @resortsworldlv!!!” she shared via Instagram hours before revealing her tattoo. “Already can’t wait to come back in September. Thanks for treatin’ us right!!! We’ll see ya’ next time!!!”

The Oklahoma native’s new ink comes less than two months after she debuted her previous artwork, a dainty pink daisy on the inside of her forearm, which she also decided to get with her “sisters.”

“Sisters … not by blood … but sisters nonetheless,” Carrie captioned a slideshow of pictures from a family trip to Florida on May 10. “God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I’m so happy I get to do life with them!!!”

She continued, “It’s true that you don’t get to choose your family, but if I could, I would choose these exact three women to be my sisters-in-law!”

“From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn’t know what hit it!” the mother of two added. “I love you ladies!!!”