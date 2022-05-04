Riding in Style! These Celeb Kids Have Awesome Toy Cars! See Their Hot Wheels: True Thompson, More

Growing up in the spotlight comes with its difficulties but also its perks. If a parent is a wealthy actor, reality TV star, musical artist or entrepreneur, they usually treat their children with highly expensive gifts. Some of them even get their youngsters dazzling luxury toy cars.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their high-profile lifestyle, and they’ve made sure to gift their kids some incredible presents over time. Khloé Kardashian gave her daughter, True Thompson — whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson — a pink bedazzled Bentley. The Hulu personality shared a video of her child’s stylish new whip via Instagram in July 2019.

“Go momma,” the Kardashians star said behind the camera as True smiled while her toy car played a fun song. “You like it? Blow me [a] kiss. Can I have a kiss?”

The Good American founder’s sisters have also given their kiddos some speedy gifts, including Kylie Jenner.

In August 2020, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul revealed she had bought daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, a black and rainbow-patterned Louis Vuitton toy Lamborghini.

“My baby’s not a baby anymore,” Kylie captioned an Instagram carousel post at the time, which featured shots of Stormi enjoying her new ride and mini black Prada purse. In the photos, Stormi even matched her edgy car by wearing a pair of black leather shorts, a plain black T-shirt and little sneakers.

Even cousin Dream Kardashian, daughter of Rob Kardashian, received a sparkly blue Bentley for her 2nd birthday in November 2018.

And, of course, Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West’s kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm have also received toy cars while growing up. For daughter Chicago’s 1st birthday in January 2019, the Skims founder shared several shots via her Instagram Stories of her children playing in Chicago’s yellow G-Wagon truck.

Aside from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, multiple other A-listers have also given their children hot new wheels, such as Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend.

In December 2019, the model uploaded a snap of her son, Miles, via Instagram debuting his shiny red Mercedes Benz.

“Hey ladies,” she captioned her post at the time, which featured Miles sitting by the wheel of his new car.

Although they’re all too young to hit the road with their whips, these famous children can still enjoy their cars from the comfort of their home next to their parents.

Scroll down to see the celeb kids with the hottest wheels!