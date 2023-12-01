Kylie and Kendall Insist on Perfection

Less is more — except when it comes to Kylie and Kendall Jenner. “Kylie’s glam sessions can go on for hours because she’s so precise about her looks,” says an insider. The 26-year-old “will show up with a full face of makeup already on. She was recently using a new makeup artist, and when the artist offered to remove her makeup and start fresh, Kylie said no way!”

Kendall, 28, who claims to be a tomboy, also loves makeup — and, by her own admission, it has to be applied perfectly. “If someone is doing my eyeliner, it has to be exactly the same on both sides, super- straight. If there’s a tiny little bump, it has to be fixed,” she once said. “Our family makeup artists are scared of me sometimes.”