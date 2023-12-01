Celebrity makeup artists tell all! Who’s a germaphobe, who’s the life of the party — and who battled a spray tan addiction? Keep scrolling to see what stars like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and more are like in the makeup chair.
Looking good in real life vs. on social media are two different things — just ask Ariana Grande, 30. “When she’s having her glam done, instead of looking in a mirror, she’ll look at her face on her phone with a filter, almost like she prefers seeing herself that way,” spills a source. At least she’s gotten over her spray tan addiction. “She went through a phase where she refused to be without copious amounts of fake tan. Her spray tanner would attempt to have her remove it or exfoliate, and she’d refuse, insisting that he apply more and more, sometimes every day. She went overboard.”
J. Lo Turns Back Time
One might say Jennifer Lopez, 54, is living in the past. “When she has her makeup done,” says an insider, “she uses her favorite photos of herself from her 20s as inspiration.” The singer has long credited sleep as her biggest beauty secret, “but there’s a lot of makeup wizardry involved,” adds the insider. “And J. Lo takes exceptional care of her skin to achieve that impossibly youthful glow. Everything has to be perfect.”
Nicki’s Demanding
The concept of clean beauty means something different to Nicki Minaj. The rapper, 40, “is a total germaphobe,” says a source. “She has her makeup artists show her that each product and brush is brand-new. If she knows they worked with another celebrity before seeing her, she makes them swear things weren’t used on the other star first.”
Charlize Is a Blast
Few stars have as much fun as Charlize Theron when they get glam. “Charlize is a great time. She makes everything a party,” shares a source. When the 48-year-old Oscar winner’s makeup artist and hairstylist come over to prep her for an event, “she has champagne flowing and will drink and smoke while getting ready. It’s like a glam pregame! She cracks jokes and has a dirty mouth. Everyone loves working with her.”
Kylie and Kendall Insist on Perfection
Less is more — except when it comes to Kylie and Kendall Jenner. “Kylie’s glam sessions can go on for hours because she’s so precise about her looks,” says an insider. The 26-year-old “will show up with a full face of makeup already on. She was recently using a new makeup artist, and when the artist offered to remove her makeup and start fresh, Kylie said no way!”
Kendall, 28, who claims to be a tomboy, also loves makeup — and, by her own admission, it has to be applied perfectly. “If someone is doing my eyeliner, it has to be exactly the same on both sides, super- straight. If there’s a tiny little bump, it has to be fixed,” she once said. “Our family makeup artists are scared of me sometimes.”
Hailey Has a Hanger-On: Justin!
Justin Bieber, 29, once said he’s “completely and utterly obsessed” with wife Hailey, 27. Her hair and makeup team can attest to that! “He hovers over her glam squad as she gets her makeup done,” shares a source. “I don’t think it’s out of jealousy or being controlling, but he is very attached to her. It’s a little much. Sometimes he’ll be sitting on her lap as she has her makeup done. Her squad just rolls their eyes.”