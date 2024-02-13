Channing Tatum and ex-wife Jenna Dewan have kept daughter Everly out of the spotlight since her 2013 birth. But the Magic Mike star brought his only child to an anime event in New York City on February 10, where the pair posed on the red carpet for a rare photo.

The two attended the world premiere of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training at the Regal Union Square.

Everly, 10, appeared to be a huge anime fan, wearing a Shinobu Kocho costume featuring a black uniform with white belt, kimono and matching leg coverings just like the character. She even wore her hair in the same black shoulder-length style with purple ends.

Channing, ​43, stood proudly behind his daughter, letting her be the focus. He wore a green and black checked hoodie that matched one of the Demon Slayer anime figures on the red carpet.

Everly is about to become a big sister for the second time, as Jenna, 43, announced on January 17 that she and fiancé Steve Kazee are expecting baby No. 2. The couple are already parents to son Callum, ​3.

Channing and Jenna married in July 2009 after falling in love while filming 2006’s Step Up. On April 2, 2018, the pair announced in a joint statement, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

Jenna filed for divorce in October 2018, the same month she was first linked to Broadway vet Steve, 48. The couple got engaged in February 2020. Channing and girlfriend Zoë Kravitz got engaged in October 2023 after more than two years of dating.

The 21 Jump Street star rarely shares photos of Everly, but posted a father and daughter snapshot at the beach in June 2021 when celebrating her birthday and recalled a story.

“You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart. You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids,” he recalled in the caption. “You said you touched a bald-headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this, and I hope laugh. We have fun hehehe,” Channing lovingly added.

The Lost City star opened up about the challenges of raising a pre-teen during a May 2023 interview on NBC’s Today.

“I’m just trying to get by, I think just like every other parent, you’re just kind of trying not to mess kids up, but you know you’re going to on some level,” he explained.

Channing then revealed how his daughter challenges him. “I think they really do come out like almost how they’re going to be. You have like 10 percent on either end, which is a lot, to affect the center,” he said. “But she was a contrarian before she knew what an opposite was. She loves tricking people. She lives just to mess with me all day long.”