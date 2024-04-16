Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Claim She Had Kids to Stay Relevant

Chrissy Teigen shot down a troll in an epic way after they accused her of having kids to “stay relevant.” The drama began after husband John Legend shared an Instagram post in honor of the couple’s eldest daughter Luna’s 8th birthday on Monday, April 15.

A user wrote while tagging the couple, “Always trying to stay relevant by talking and keep on having kids. No one cares,” in a comment captured by the Instagram page Comments by Celebrities.

Chrissy, 38, replied, “Yes very bored and need attention, and there is no other way in the world to get it than having kids.” The exchange appeared to have since been taken down.

John, 45, and Chrissy share four children. Luna was born in 2016, followed by son Miles in May 2018. Both kids were conceived via IVF treatments.

The pair suffered a devastating pregnancy loss with son Jack in September 2020, when Chrissy was 20 weeks along. The Cravings author surprised fans in the best way when she announced in August 2022 that she and John were expecting a new baby thanks to IVF.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she captioned ​an Instagram photo showing her baby bump.

Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘OK if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” she continued, adding, “OK phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

The couple’s daughter Esti was born on January 13, 2023. The duo stunned fans when they welcomed son Wren via surrogate on June 19, 2023.

Chrissy revealed in a June 28, 2023, Instagram post, “For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children.”

“After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own,” she continued, adding they consulted with surrogate agencies starting in 2021.

“At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John — I want to try to carry just one more time,” the cookware designer added.

Chrissy got a fun joke in about their youngest daughter under John’s post about their eldest. In his caption next to a carousel of photos of Luna, he wrote, “Luna made us parents 8 years ago today and she’s truly the best daughter we could ask for. We love you to the moon and back, my brilliant girl!” In the comments she noted, “Just read this to Esti,” about the “All of Me” crooner saying Luna was the “best daughter.”