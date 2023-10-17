Christina Aguilera looked incredible when she showed up for her interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, October 16. The singer wore a black satin top with a deep, plunging neckline, which she paired with high-waisted spandex pants. The look was complete with open-toed heels and layered necklaces. While outside the studio, Xtina also rocked sunglasses as she departed the interview.

During her sit down with Jimmy Kimmel, the talk show host asked Christina whether she had spoken to Britney Spears about the pop star’s upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me. Christina laughed off a question about whether she’d be mentioned in the book, but had only positive things to say about Brit.

“I’m hoping that everything is all good with her,” Christina said. “Everything’s beautiful. The future should be celebrated.”

Jimmy wouldn’t let the topic go, though, and went on to ask Christina if she’d prefer to be mentioned in the book or be left out of it. He told her, “I would like to be in it.” She laughed at the question and replied, “Maybe you will be in it. Listen, I’d rather it be you than me.”

Britney and Christina have a complicated history dating back to the days when they were both on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club in the early 1990s. Both women then launched their pop music careers in the late 90s and were constantly pitted against each other in the media.

Rumors of a feud between Britney and Christina intensified after their VMA performance with Madonna in 2003. In a subsequent interview with Blender, Christina referred to Britney as a “lost little girl” and someone who is “desperate for guidance.” Britney then fired back and admitted that she “couldn’t believe” Christina would say that about her, while also accusing the “Beautiful” singer of not being “real.”

By 2008, though, Christina apologized for her past comments about Britney, and the ladies seemed to have buried the hatchet. She also shared a message of support for Britney amid the mom of two’s fight to end her conservatorship in 2021. “It’s unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” Christina wrote at the time. “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable.” She concluded the statement by adding, “My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

Tensions appeared to rise again in September 2022, however, when Britney made a post on Instagram that commented on Christina’s weight. However, she eventually apologized and said that Christina “inspires” her.

It remains to be seen whether Christina will get a mention in The Woman in Me, which will be released on October 24.