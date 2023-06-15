Keeping things ~dirrty~! Christina Aguilera’s daring style has been a staple of her career ever since she became a powerhouse pop star in 1999. The “Genie ​in a Bottle” artist has rocked everything from form-fitting outfits to braless crop tops and has even posed for sexy topless photos over the years.

While her wardrobe has always been filled with skin-barring fashion pieces, Christina didn’t really start posting racy topless pictures until the past decade. Whether it be a major event or advertisement, the New York native isn’t shy to leave her clothes at home.

Christina celebrated her 41st birthday by posing simply in her birthday suit in December 2021. The former Voice coach took to Instagram to post a handful of nude snapshots with two accessories: black sunglasses and full-length leather gloves.

The “I Turn to You” vocalist reduced, reused and recycled the steamy photos nearly two years later when she partnered with SexyHair for a June 2023 campaign for the brand’s 25th anniversary.

“I am so honored to work with SexyHair. As someone who has pushed the boundaries of sexuality, empowerment, feminism, and more, to send an inclusive and powerful message to my fans throughout my career, I am thrilled to partner with a brand who has had done the same over the past 25 years,” Christina said in a statement at the time. “We are all sexy, beautiful, and worthy, and I am so happy to continue to spread this message alongside SexyHair.”

The Burlesque starlet has always been an advocate for body positivity in every sense of the word. In fact, Christina previously admitted to having “fun playing up” her “sexual side” because she believes “women are such sensual beings.”

“I mean, I’m attracted to men ultimately — I’m married and I love my [ex] husband [Jordan Bratman] and I love what we do together, but honestly? If I had a choice between viewing a naked man or a naked woman, I’d choose the woman. We’re just naturally sexier and more beautiful to look at,” she told Cosmopolitan U.K. in 2009.

Christina, who welcomed son Max Liron in 2008 and daughter Summer Rain in 2014, later expressed the importance of feeling sexy in the nude body – especially after having children.

“It’s important to keep a strong sense of yourself when you’re a mum. You’re still you, and you can still be confident in your sexuality,” she explained. “I’d never give up my musical or artistic side just to be a mother. There’s got to be a balance and I want to set that example – as the kind of woman I want my son to respect.”

