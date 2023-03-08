LOL! Cole Sprouse revealed the hilariously “cringey,” yet “incredible” story about how he lost his virginity at age 14 while on a family vacation in Florida.

“This is such a great story. I feel like it says so much about me. I was 14 when I lost my virginity. So, this is still bowl cut guy alright. So, if you guys are getting the visual,” the Riverdale star, 30, revealed during an interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast from Wednesday, March 8. “I met this girl who was older, so that’s already dubious. The first night, we kind of made out, and the second night — all my buddies had already lost their virginity at this point, I was 14 so that says another thing.”

Cole went on to recall being with his brother, Dylan Sprouse, and their friends when he went and “knocked on her hotel door.” Once she agreed to hang out with him, they headed to the beach.

“We were on some chaise lounges, and I looked at her — my heart was beating — and I finally mustered up enough courage to deliver a line,” the former Disney Channel star added. “I looked at her and I was like, ‘So are you like, DTF?’ She goes, ‘What?’ And I go, ‘You know, down to f–k.’ She looked at me and she was like, ‘Sure.'”

He remembered kicking Dylan, 30, and their friend out of the hotel room before sleeping with the girl. Overall, Cole recalled the whole ordeal being “about 20 seconds and never talked to her again.” From that point on, the actor revealed that he’s since become a “serial monogamist.” But that being said, he has no regrets about having sex for the first time.

“I love that story now, it’s so stupid,” he gushed to podcast host Alexandra Cooper. “It’s so youthful that I think it’s quite funny, but I ended up regretting it a little bit afterwards because I hadn’t made it special at all. I sort of got it out of the way.”

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum also revealed that he had sex before his brother did.

“In very many ways he looked at me and was like, ‘Well, I’m not doing that,'” Cole recalled. “I got to be a guinea pig for him.”

Photo by Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Currently, the actor is in a relationship with model Ari Fournier. They sparked romance rumors in February 2021 months after Cole confirmed that he and Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart had split in March 2020. However, things between Cole and Ari haven’t been great in the public eye, so they like to keep things under wraps.

“Followers report everything about Ari and me as bullying, and it gets taken down pretty immediately,” Cole told GQ Hype in March 2022. “Even on my other friends’ accounts, it gets taken down.”