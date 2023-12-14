Matt Rife has found himself in the hot seat yet again. YouTube star Brooke Schofield recently claimed that Matt was talking to “20 women” while they dated earlier this year, and ultimately got added to the comedian’s exes’ group chat.

During her December 8 guest appearance on Tana Mongeau’s podcast “Cancelled,” Brooke, 27, claimed that she was “tagged in a TikTok video” that showed pictures of Matt, 28, posing with another woman. Brooke said that she then did some more digging and found the girl in question saying that the pictures were taken “earlier this year.” Brooke went on to DM this girl about the timeline of her relationship with Matt and said that the unknown woman “immediately” added her to a group chat with other “beautiful, strange women.”

“You wanna talk about women in STEM?” Brooke joked. “There were timelines; there were Venn diagrams. We were comparing notes.”

The YouTube star added that she only had to scroll back a few texts between her and Matt to find ones where he texted her things about how he “didn’t want [her] to even look at another guy.”

Brooke also claimed that the former Wild ‘n Out star made disparaging comments about the female body. During her conversation with Tana, 25, she said that Matt didn’t like what he referred to as “outie vaginas” because “it looks like God left the tag on.”

Matt also came under fire for reportedly “starting beef” with a 6-year-old boy. The boy’s mother, influencer Bunny Hedaya, called Matt out on his antics.

During his Netflix special, Matt joked, “I am so tired of you ladies blaming your poor decision-making skills on planets that don’t even know you. It has nothing to do with the stars, man. Just because Jupiter has a ring and you don’t doesn’t mean that’s what you’re supposed to look up to for this magical advice.”

Bunny posted a video on Instagram of her young son correcting Matt regarding his comment about Jupiter’s ring.

“Actually, it’s Saturn that has the rings,” the little boy said. “And it has more [visible rings] also, and you’re mean to girls.”

In a bizarre move, Matt replied to the child in a since-deleted comment that read, “Jupiter also has [a] ring. OH!… and Santa [Claus] isn’t real. Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Matt was also blasted for a joke about domestic violence in the comedy special in November. Matt responded with an equally insensitive joke.

“If you’ve ever been offended by a joke I’ve told, here’s a link to my official apology. Tap to solve the issue,” Matt responded on Instagram Stories. The link led to a site which sells helmets to protect against head trauma for individuals with special needs.