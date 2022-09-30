Some of your favorite country singers have dared to defy by showing off their toned abs in sexy crop tops. Whether it be Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood or Maren Morris, the stunning beauties of the music industry have made it a point to express themselves however they want.

Miranda released a fun, colorful music video for her single “Tequila Does” in August 2021, in which she donned a denim tie-up vest over a sparkling top along with a pink cowgirl hat, of course. This was a rarity to see the “Mama’s Broken Heart” artist rock a cropped look. However, she typically doesn’t hesitate to step out in cute denim shorts when running errands or heart-stopping dresses on the red carpet.

Carrie, however, tends to save the hot look for the gym, as an avid fitness enthusiast. The “Undo It” rocker shares workout videos via Instagram from time to time to show off her impressive exercise skills, from pushups to core exercises. And whenever Carrie hits the gym, she usually wears plain tank tops or sports bras.

In a September 2011 video interview with Us Weekly, the American Idol season 4 alum dished about her workout routine and how she stays in shape.

“God did not bless me with a J. Lo rear end or fabulous arms, but [my] legs are more muscular than the rest of me,” she explained. “I do lunges, I do squats, I run. I generally try to take just an all-around approach to good health. I love to work out, but I love to eat, and there’s a happy medium going on somewhere in there.”

As for Maren, the “Chasing After You” crooner isn’t shy when it comes to dazzling the red carpet. In May 2022, Maren arrived wearing a sparkling silver sequined tied crop with black leather pants. Although it was a fairly simple ensemble, the Texas native truly made a statement with her fashion choice.

During an October 2017 interview with Billboard, Maren described her usual day-to-day style and her go-to fashion choices for stage performances.

“My style is not very girly girl at all. I never have been,” she told the outlet. “I love ripped jeans with a leather jacket. I’ve never been a huge exerciser, but now I’ve gotten so into yoga the last year and a half, and I’m so proud of my body, so I like to show off things that accentuate it. … High-waisted pants and crop tops, that’s my go-to for stagewear.”

Scroll down to see photos of your favorite country music singers wearing sexy crop tops!