An epic clap back! Dance Moms star Mackenzie Ziegler responded after former coach Abby Lee Miller shaded her music career during the choreographer’s new internet talk show, “Ask Abby.”

“Well, she’s not a dancer, remember?” the Abby Lee Dance Company founder, 54, quipped in a video. The choreographer’s statement was in reference to the Kenzie’s Rules for Life author, 16, competing on Dancing With the Stars Junior in 2018. Kenzie entered the show as a celebrity instead of a professional dancer because she has no formal experience in ballroom dancing. The starlet finished in second place during the competition.

Kenzie was not here for the shade and responded to the clip on Instagram, “Love when people can’t keep my name out of their mouth just to stay relevant,” with five crying emojis.

Her former student’s stint on DWTS apparently really pestered Abby because the TikTokRoom shared a screenshot of an alleged group chat between the Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition star and a slew of Instagram fan pages for Dance Moms. “Why would an amazing dancer be an amateur on a talent competition with children who never danced? Can anyone answer that?” Abby wrote, according to the screenshots. “She should’ve been a pro! Well, she actually is a pro, right?”

“I guess you all would have rather there had never been a TV show called Dance Moms! Right? That’s what you’re telling me?” Abby allegedly continued when met with backlash from the other users.

The fan page then sent the messages to Kenzie who allegedly responded, “Oh my God, why is an old woman jealous of a 16-year-old,” according to screenshots.

Despite Abby’s condescending comments, Kenzie is a full-fledged singer and recently dropped a single “Exhale” with artist Sia. She released her first album, Mack Z, six years prior in 2014. Besides her budding music career, she was also featured on Abby’s Studio Rescue in 2014 and had a three-year stint on Nickelodeon’s Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn. She also appeared on the teen web series Total Eclipse for four seasons.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It’s no secret many of the former starlets on Dance Moms are no longer close with Abby. Kenzie’s sister, Maddie Ziegler, exclusively told Life & Style she is “not in contact” with the television personality.

These ladies may not be in the studio anymore, but there’s still plenty of drama.