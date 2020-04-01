One question: When can we expect our call? Demi Lovato detailed her star-studded FaceTime chats with Katy Perry, Ariana Grande and more facilitated by manager Scooter Braun. The A-list talent agent has been reaching out to all his friends and clients during quarantine, and Demi revealed that up to 30 famous faces can be on at a time.

“It’s actually really funny because the first night that I got on, I answered the phone and it was Bill Clinton on FaceTime. He was the guest of honor. And all the sudden I see Ariana and Katy Perry and all these celebrities and Scooter,” Demi explained during a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon on March 31. “And every night it’s somebody new.”

The best part is the surprising mix of people. “It’s just really funny because you can’t really get anybody on there in the entertainment business that would be cool because everybody on that chat is in the entertainment business,” the “Daddy Issues” songstress divulged. “So you have to get somebody on there that’s a politician or from a reality show. I think we had someone from Tiger King one night. It’s so wild. It’s like, who’s gonna be next?” As for who Demi was most excited to see, she “freaked out over Mark [Cuevas] from Love Is Blind.”

Demi has been spending her time in quarantine singing, doing virtual photo shoots and even accidentally appeared in new boyfriend Max Ehrich’s Instagram Story. The Grammy nominee and the Young and the Restless actor, 28, met “a few weeks ago,” but are off to a “strong start,” Us Weekly reported on March 25. The pair have been leaving clues to fuel their romance on social media.

“To my <3,” the “Confident” singer commented on a video of Max singing on March 11. He responded with an infinity sign emoji shortly after.

The former Disney kid’s last public relationship was with Austin Wilson, whom she dated for a month before they broke up in December 2019. However, it doesn’t seem like the two left on bad terms.

“I was on dating apps for a while. But, as I’ve spent some time with myself over the past couple of months, I’ve realized, like, I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely or whatever,” Demi explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on March 5. “I can’t let somebody come in and fix those issues for me.” The “Cool for the Summer” artist admitted that she has to “fight those battles on [her] own.”

