Julia Stiles is looking rather different than the fresh faced starlet whom audiences fell in love with in 1999’s 10 Things I Hate About You. After an appearance at a Brooklyn film premiere on June 21, 2021, some are questioning if the actress has had plastic surgery. In Touch has reached out to Julia’s rep for comment.

The 40-year-old attended the premiere of her new movie, The God Committee, during the 20th Tribeca Festival. She looked gorgeous in a polka-dotted halter maxi-dress. But it was her smooth and less recognizable face that had fans talking.

Julia was always known for her slimmer brown eyes, which seemed to be a bit wider in photos from the event. Her brows also remained enviably high, just like in the days when she was getting smooched by the late Heath Ledger as an 18-year-old in their iconic rom-com.

“Not hating but I wouldn’t have recognized her … she doesn’t look bad but she looks different for sure. No usual squinty eyes, looks like she had work done. Looks good,” one user commented on the Daily Mail‘s piece about Julia’s red carpet appearance. Another fan believed, “She definitely had an eye lift.”

Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Others loved Julia’s appearance. “She looks amazing. No stupid lip fillers. Bravo. Stay that way Julia! Looking good,” one fan commented. Another added, “The eyebrows are more accentuated, but otherwise she looks good.”

While Julia is no longer headlining major film roles like she did in the early aughts, the actress will next be stepping behind the camera in her directorial film debut. She plans to helm the romantic drama Wish You Were Here, which Julia co-wrote with Renée Carlino based on the latter’s novel, Deadline reported on June 18. The publication notes that Julia doesn’t plan to act in the film and that she had previously honed her directing chops during several episodes the 2010s TV series Paloma.

Julia played Nicky Parsons in Matt Damon‘s Jason Bourne trilogy, originating the role in 2002 The Bourne Identity, and reprising it in 2004’s The Bourne Supremacy and 2007’s The Bourne Ultimatum. In 2010 she was nominated for an Emmy Award for her guest role as Lumen Ann Pierce on the Showtime series Dexter. In addition to 10 Things, Julia was beloved to turn of the millennium audiences for 2001’s Save the Last Dance.

Most recently, Julia starred in Sky Atlantic’s series Riviera from 2017-2020, as Georgina Clios. Her new film The God Committee costars Kelsey Grammer, and is described as “An organ transplant committee has one hour to decide which of three patients deserves a life-saving heart. Seven years later, the committee members struggle with the consequences of that fateful decision,” on imdb.com.