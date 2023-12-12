Aven Jones and Kylee Russell announced their split on December 9, 2023, just two days after the finale of Bachelor in Paradise revealed that they left the show as a couple when filming ended in June. The pair’s respective statements about the breakup left fans wondering if Aven cheated on Kylee.

Did Bachelor in Paradise’s Aven Jones Cheat on Kylee Russell?

Kylee accused Aven of cheating on her when she confirmed their split on Instagram.

“Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God he did not allow me to live another day in the dark,” Kylee wrote. “In the last 24 hours I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life has dissolved due to multiple infidelities. This is not just a show but my real life and for the foreseeable future I will be in a time of healing and trying to put the puzzle pieces of my life back together. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

While Aven did not directly confirm the accusations that he was unfaithful, he did admit to being at fault for the breakup.

“After careful thought and consideration into writing this I want to first and foremost apologize to Kylee, my family and my friends for my actions,” he shared on December 10, 2023. “I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me. At this time, I am in an extremely extremely low place trying to work on myself. I am doing my best to find healing, find myself and be a better person. Please have grace and respect for Kylee and her family through this difficult time.”

The Bachelorette alum deactivated his Instagram account one day after making the statement.

Did Bachelor in Paradise’s Kylee and Aven Get Engaged?

Kylee and Aven were not one of the couples to get engaged while filming season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise. Their disagreement over a proposal was the source of their biggest fight on the beach.

As overnight dates and the end of filming approached, Kylee wanted Aven to propose, but he wasn’t ready. “I know that the engagement aspect of this is important to you, but I just don’t want that to be the detriment to why we don’t even give it a shot,” he told her.

Kylee was frustrated that Aven wasn’t willing to make the commitment. However, she agreed to leave the beach as a couple. He assured her they would “be OK” as they navigated their relationship in the real world.

Before their proposal drama, Aven and Kylee were seemingly one of the strongest couples in Paradise. They came to the beach hoping to meet each other after Aven “liked” several of Kylee’s posts on Instagram and commented on one photo with a fire emoji. Their relationship began before the first rose ceremony.

Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Kylee and Aven Still Together?

Kylee and Aven are no longer together. They were a couple from June 2023 until December 2023, with the majority of their relationship being kept secret as their love story unfolded on Bachelor in Paradise.

At the end of the season 9 finale, a “Where Are They Now?” segment confirmed that Kylee and Aven were still together. They confirmed the news with now-deleted Instagram posts on December 8, 2023.

“If you believe in something, it’s worth fighting for,” Aven wrote, alongside photos of him and Kylee together.

It was just one day later that Kylee posted about the breakup.