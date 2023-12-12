From the moment Kylee Russell walked onto the beaches of Bachelor in Paradise, she knew Aven Jones was the Bachelor Nation alum she wanted to meet.

While the pair seemingly found an immediate connection, there was clearly trouble in *paradise.* The season 9 couple announced their split less than a week after the finale aired and fans are curious about the reason behind Aven and Kylee’s sudden split.

When Did ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Kylee and Aven Split?

The season 9 finale aired on December 7, 2023, and while Kylee and Aven didn’t leave Mexico as an engaged couple, the “Where Are They Now?” montage at the end of the episode revealed that they were still together post-filming.

One day after the finale aired, the BiP alums confirmed they were still working on their relationship and seemingly hinted that had even moved in together after showing off home decor.

“If you believe in something, it’s worth fighting for,” Aven captioned a carousel of adorable photos on December 8. “Don’t give up on what really matters and the only thing that matters is you.”

However, it only took one day in the real world before Kylee and Aven announced their split on December 9.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Why Did ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Kylee and Aven Split?

Kylee cited “multiple infidelities” as the cause for her abrupt split from the San Diego native in an Instagram Story posted on December 9.

“Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God he did not allow me to live another day in the dark,” the health professional shared in a lengthy statement. “In the last 24 hours I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life has dissolved due to multiple infidelities. This is not just a show but my real life and for the foreseeable future I will be in a time of healing and trying to put the puzzle pieces of my life back together. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

The next day, the Bachelorette alum seemingly confirmed he was unfaithful in a statement posted to social media on December 10.

“After careful thought and consideration into writing this I want to first and foremost apologize to Kylee, my family and my friends for my actions,” he wrote. “I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me. At this time, I am in an extremely extremely low place trying to work on myself. I am doing my best to find healing, find myself and be a better person. Please have grace and respect for Kylee and her family through this difficult time.”

Both reality stars deleted their December 8 announcement from their pages after confirming the breakup.