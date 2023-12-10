Kylee Russell and Aven Jones left season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise as a couple but they weren’t on the best terms when they departed the beach. So, are they still together today?

When Did Kylee and Aven Start Dating?

Kylee and Aven met on season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise, which filmed during the summer of 2023. The postpartum nurse was one of the first arrivals on the beach and admitted that she was hoping to meet Aven because he had “liked” and commented on several of her Instagram posts before the show.

Before Aven arrived, Kylee went on a date with Will Urena, but she dumped him to pursue Aven when he showed up in Mexico.

What Problems Did Kylee and Aven Face on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Kylee and Aven were one of the strongest couples on the show. However, when it came time to make big decisions about the future, they realized they weren’t on the same page. Kylee made it clear that she came to the beach to get engaged but Aven wasn’t ready to take that step after just a few weeks.

“As much as I believe in Paradise, I can’t not compare it to shifting the same dynamics in the real world,” he admitted. “I can’t do it. I don’t want this to be a dealbreaker for us. I’m not willing to lose her over an engagement in Paradise.”

Kylee was frustrated that Aven wouldn’t give her the proposal that she wanted.

Did Kylee and Aven Get Engaged on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

In the end, Kylee wasn’t willing to give up on her relationship with Aven. They decided to leave the beach as a couple but did not get engaged.

The show’s finale on December 7, 2023, featured a “Where are They Now?” montage about the season 9 contestants. The update on Kylee and Aven revealed that they were still together at the time.

One day after the season finale, Kylee and Aven posted photos with each other on Instagram. Fans speculated that they had even moved in together because the photo shoot images appeared to be showing off home decor.

“If you believe in something, it’s worth fighting for,” Aven captioned the pics. “Don’t give up on what really matters and the only thing that matters is you.”

Are Kylee and Aven From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Still Together?

Unfortunately, the love didn’t last between Kylee and Aven. On December 9, 2023, just two days after the BiP finale, she announced that they had split and accused Aven of cheating.

“Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God he did not allow me to live another day in the dark,” Kylee shared on Instagram. “In the last 24 hours I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life has dissolved due to multiple infidelities. This is not just a show but my real life and for the foreseeable future I will be in a time of healing and trying to put the puzzle pieces of my life back together. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

On December 10, 2023, Aven responded with a message of his own and seemingly confirmed that he was unfaithful.

“After careful thought and consideration into writing this I want to first and foremost apologize to Kylee, my family and my friends for my actions,” he wrote. “I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me. At this time, I am in an extremely extremely low place trying to work on myself. I am doing my best to find healing, find myself and be a better person. Please have grace and respect for Kylee and her family through this difficult time.”

Both reality stars deleted the photo shoot pictures from their pages after confirming the breakup.