Why Did BiP’s Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock Split?

John Henry Spurlock and Kat Izzo were one of the two couples to leave Bachelor in Paradise season 9 as an engaged couple after a whirlwind summer on the beach. One week after fans watched the Bachelorette alum get down on one knee on December 7, the pair announced they came to the difficult decision to end their engagement and go their separate ways.

Why Did John Henry Spurlock and Kat Izzo Split After ‘BiP’?

Fans were expecting the Bachelor Nation stars to make their Instagram debut as a couple after their engagement aired. Instead, they got a breakup post. John Henry and Kat shared a photo of them hugging on the side of the highway via Instagram on December 11. The scenic and moody picture symbolized the statement that followed in the caption of the post.

“With mutual love and respect, Kat and I have recently decided to part ways. Our relationship has been filled with wonderful memories and growth, something we looked forward to sharing with you,” the former couple wrote. “While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning, we are grateful for the love and support we’ve received from our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation.”

The pair admitted that the “decision wasn’t easy,” but they agreed it was the “right step for both of us as individuals.”

Kat shared the post on her Instagram story and emphasized how hard ​it was for her and John Henry to deal with the split.

Kat Izzo, John Henry Spurlock/ Instagram

“I want to remind everyone that we are trying to enter a place of healing. Please try to remember this before you pass on hateful and hurtful comments,” she wrote. John Henry reshared the message on his respective account.

How Have ‘BiP’ Stars Reacted to John Henry Spurlock and Kat Izzo’s Split?

Olivia Lewis, whom John Henry dated in Paradise before Kat, entered the chat hours after they announced their breakup.

One hour after John Henry and Kat’s announcement, Olivia posted a TikTok video to her Instagram Stories. The clip featured a montage of the love triangle between the reality stars as The Pussycat Dolls hit “Don’t Cha” played in the background. Shortly after, Olivia shared a screenshot of a DM exchange with Kat, whom she claimed unsent a message complaining about the video.

“I see you unsent your message but I still got it. Just wanna be clear contrary to what you and whatever other trolls believe I’ve been reposting bachelor stuff everyday and I just came across this ​Ttik Tok,” Olivia wrote to Kat. “Has nothing to do with you being that it’s a mashup of ME. Isn’t directed at you or your breakup post. Not sure how anyone can conclude that. Please stop trying to start stuff cuz I promise you don’t wanna go down that road with me.”

Olivia Lewis/ Instagram

Kat questioned Olivia’s message and replied, “I haven’t said a word to you.”

“Lol you have capitalized on the hate towards me from the beginning. I think would make sense that I would also assume you’re posting a tik tok that day I announce my breakup. I honestly feel sorry for how much hate you hold in your heart and I wish you nothing but the best,” Kat wrote.

Though that was the end of the interaction, Olivia added, “Since some of y’all seem to live in the land of delulu right with her let me be abundantly clear … the tik Tok mashup OF ME … has nothing to do with Katherine and John Henry’s breakup post.”