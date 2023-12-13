John Henry Spurlock jumped to his ex-fiancée, Kat Izzo’s, defense in response to hateful comments she received on social media after they announced their split. The Bachelor in Paradise star also shared some never before seen photos of the former couple to go with his Instagram message on Tuesday, December 12.

“For those who have nothing nice to say based on what was shown on an edited reality dating show, just know I don’t feel that I made a mistake choosing her,” John Henry, 31, wrote. “I never watched this back and second guessed things. I fell for the real Kat Izzo. The Kat who always put my feelings first and did everything she could to make it work. The Kat that a lot of people truly know. But unfortunately, the Kat that Bachelor Nation doesn’t know.”

johnhenry222/Instagram

John Henry and Kat, 27, announced their split on Instagram on Monday, December 11, just four days after their engagement aired on the Bachelor in Paradise finale. The post was quickly flooded with comments from fans telling the underwater welder that he “dodged a bullet,” which is what led to his supportive message one day later.

“Although we decided to go different paths, you are an amazing woman and someone will be very lucky to have you,” John Henry concluded. “Keep being you, keep accomplishing all your goals, and enjoy this next chapter in your life in San Diego working as a nurse practitioner.”

Kat shared her ex’s post on her Instagram story and added, “It’s hard for me to form full sentences right now, but I can say this … I believe that people and experiences come into our lives for different reasons. There is a purpose and a meaning behind our relationships. We might not know those reasons right now, but I do know that the memories we created will live on forever. Continuing to work towards a place of gratitude amidst the chaos is how you weather any storm.”

The Tampa, Florida native faced a lot of criticism from viewers during her time on Bachelor in Paradise, as well as season 27 of The Bachelor. She addressed the negativity in a November 13 Instagram post, writing, “Being open and vulnerable is tough. It shows that, like everyone else, we have missteps in life. We are all genuine people and I apologize if my actions on the show inadvertently hurt others. In the unfiltered lens of reality TV, where vulnerability is both a strength and a struggle, it’s a reminder that as humans, we’re bound to make mistakes along this unpredictable journey. Sharing our lives takes a toll on our mental well-being. This is a call for understanding and kindness, not as victims or villains, but as people on paths to figuring out our own stories.”

johnhenry222/Instagram

Although Kat had a lot of ups and downs in Paradise, she eventually found love with John Henry and they got engaged during the finale, which was filmed in June. After the episode aired on December 11, Kat shared photos of some of her “favorite moments” with John Henry on her Instagram story, but just days later, he announced their breakup.

“With mutual love and respect, Kat and I have recently decided to part ways,” he wrote. “Our relationship has been filled with wonderful memories and growth, something we looked forward to sharing with you. While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning, we are grateful for the love and support we’ve received from our family, friends and Bachelor Nation. While this decision wasn’t easy, we believe it’s the right step for both of us as individuals. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your continued support and respect for our privacy.”