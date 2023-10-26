The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans think Kyle Richards knows more about Dorit Kemsley’s rumored split from husband Paul “PK” Kemsley than she’s letting on.

Kyle, 54, appeared alongside Teddi Mellencamp on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen following the RHOBH season 13 premiere on Wednesday, October 25. When a fan asked if Kyle and Teddi, 42, knew about Dorit and PK’s separation, Kyle’s jaw dropped, and she said she “had not seen that.”

“I had not heard that,” Kyle added, but her smirk and doe-eyed look left fans wondering if she was telling the truth.

“After a caller asked Kyle and Teddi if they heard about today’s Dorit and PK rumors, Andy asked Kyle if she had heard anything before today. She said no, but her face said otherwise…” one fan wrote on X.

“Makes me believe Kyle knew about Dorit and PK,” another user said about Kyle’s facial expression. “Body Language says everything.”

On Wednesday, In Touch broke the news that Dorit, 47, and PK, 56, had split after eight years of marriage.

“They’ve been living separate lives for about two months after she ended it,” a source told In Touch, adding that PK had been living in a Beverly Hills hotel. “Paul is apparently ‘heartbroken.’ She’s been telling people that she fell out of love with him but they agreed to keep it a secret for now so it doesn’t affect the show.”

Along with the inside scoop, In Touch obtained photos of PK leaving the hotel he was staying at without his wedding ring.

After the news broke, Dorit and PK shared a statement denying their split via their rep. “We have had some challenging years, which we openly discuss in the upcoming season of RHOBH,” the statement began. “We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family.”

Dorit and PK continued on to say that they are “not separated” and are not “planning to do so.” However, they are “focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

The statement concluded, “We would be grateful for everyone’s understanding. We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true. Love, Dorit and PK.”

Dorit and PK’s marriage troubles come one year after it was rumored that Dorit had an affair with Kyle’s now-estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. At the time, RHOBH star Dana Wilkey claimed that the Beverly Beach by Dorit founder was secretly dating Mauricio, 53, in August 2022. News of Kyle and Mauricio’s split broke almost a year later in July, although the couple denied that a third party contributed to their separation.

Dorit shot down the Mauricio cheating rumors in September 2022, telling Andy on Watch What Happens Live, “When something is so ridiculous, you just kind of discount it. It’s something that sticks a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle and I, we’re friends together and it is such a nothing and to have someone start those vile rumors, it’s gross.”