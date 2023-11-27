After Scott Disick was seen getting off a plane with Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and his three children he shares with ex-wife, Kourtney Kardashian, shortly after Thanksgiving ​2023, fans are wondering if Scott spent the holiday with the Kardashian ​family.

Did Scott Disick Spend Thanksgiving With the Kardashians?

Scott was seen hopping off a private plane with the famous family shortly after the holiday. The 30-minute flight departed from Palm Springs, where Kris owns a home — so it is likely he spent Thanksgiving with his ex-wife’s family.

The gathering seemed to go over smoothly, as Kris reportedly gave Scott a hug goodbye before parting ways, according to The Sun.

Was Kourtney Kardashian at Thanksgiving Dinner With Scott?

Kourtney skipped the celebration in favor of staying home with her husband, Travis Barker, and their newborn son, Rocky, according to The Sun. However, Kourtney and Scott’s three children — Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8 — were seen exiting the private jet with their father.

How Did Kourtney and Travis Celebrate Thanksgiving?

Kourtney and Travis had a low-key celebration at home, as documented in the reality star’s Thanksgiving Instagram Stories, and those of Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

A snap of the family’s lavishly-decorated wooden dining table was shared by Kourtney, which showed eight placemats set for the holiday dinner. According to The Sun, the Thanksgiving feast at Kourtney and Travis’ house was invite-only, with “strict rules” for the celebration’s guest list.

How Do the Kardashian-Jenners Usually Celebrate Thanksgiving?

The reality TV family is known for throwing extravagant Thanksgiving dinners. In 2022, Kim showed off a candle-lit path that led to the dining room, where a table that seated dozens of guests awaited their arrival. The family’s centerpiece was made up of fall-colored flowers, candles, and matching festive plates and napkins.

Courtesy of Kylie Kardashian/Instagram

The Kardashians even went all out for the kids, with a table just for little ones that featured a spread of festive coloring pages and craft supplies.

How Is Life at Home With Baby Barker?

News broke on November 4 that Kourtney and Travis had welcomed their first child together. Their son, named Rocky 13, is the apple of his parents’ eyes, a source previously told Life & Style exclusively.

“Kourtney is so in love,” the insider said on November 16. “There hasn’t been one minute when she hasn’t thanked her lucky stars that her baby is here and healthy.”

The source added that Kourtney wanted to stay home for the first 40 days after giving birth to bond with her new baby.

“Kourtney is just going to lie low for a very long time and soak in all the baby time,” the insider told Life & Style. “She has a lot of help, but she’s doing all the late nights and early mornings herself.”