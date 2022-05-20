Did Sheryl Crow Get Plastic Surgery? See Photos of the Stunning Singer Over the Last 26 Years

So youthful! Sheryl Crow seems to be completely ageless, which leaves many fans wondering: Did the “All I Wanna Do” singer get plastic surgery? According to her, no!

“A friend of mine bought me a Botox gift package for my 42nd birthday after I kept saying to her how good she looked,” Sheryl recalled to Express U.K. in 2013. “When the technicians came in, I saw they had those really high eyebrows and I just went, ‘What am I doing?’” The “If It Makes You Happy” artist bailed on getting Botox and has not spoken on the subject of plastic surgery since.

Even though the singer turned 60 in February 2022, fans have marveled at how her face still looks as smooth and flawless as it did when she burst on the music scene with her breakthrough album, Tuesday Night Music Club, in 1993. The “Soak up the Sun” songstress previously revealed how she feels about aging.

“Most people hate getting older,” she told People in 2017. “There’s something liberating about being able to write [songs] for grownups. Like, everything on pop radio — which is fantastic — is geared sort of more towards young people. It’s just been liberating for me to be able to write about things that everybody over 30 is talking about. So, it’s been wonderful.”

Sheryl revealed that her career has changed a lot since she became a mom to adopted sons Wyatt, who was born in 2007, and Levi, who came along three years later in 2010.

“That luxury of being able to be creative or inspired at whatever hour of the night I decide to go hang out with friends and drink a beer and write a song, that does not exist anymore,” the Missouri native said. “I recorded an album but only during their school hours. It was a good feeling to be home every night for dinner.”

Sheryl has had to change up her exercise routine as she ages, as well. “Things have changed with getting older, like not being able to jog like I used to,” the Grammy winner told Shape Magazine in 2014. “But when I look in the mirror, I try to embrace those things and find the value in what I can do now,” she said. “I listen to my body. There are certain choices I make. And I choose quality of life, every time.”

Her personal chef, Chuck White, told the publication that Sheryl’s “eating mainly consists of whole grains, fresh fruits, veggies and lean proteins. Avocado, wild-caught tuna salad, roasted root vegetables, pomegranate juice and quinoa salads are a few of her favorites.”

The “My Favorite Mistake” singer also makes sure to eat healthy on the road with her busy touring schedule. “She keeps healthy snacks on her bus. They’re usually less than 150 calories — bananas, apples, and cantaloupe, fat-free Greek yogurt, 100-calorie packs of low-sodium almonds, crudité veggies, Mary’s Gone Crackers, and air-popped popcorn,” White shared.

Scroll through the gallery below to see how much Sheryl has changed over the years!