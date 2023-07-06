Taylor Swift is not dating Matty Healy despite reports the two were trying to rekindle their romance. A source close to the situation tells Life & Style that the singers are not back together, characterizing the rumors as completely false.

The “Willow” singer, 33, and Matty, 34, first fueled dating rumors in early May, one month after news broke that Taylor and Joe Alwyn had broken up after six years together. But their romance wasn’t built to last as Life & Style confirmed on June 5 that the pair had split.

On Wednesday, July 3, The U.S. Sun claimed that the two singers were back together after a brief split, but the source made it clear to Life & Style that nothing has been rekindled between Taylor and Matty.

Romance rumors went into high gear when The 1975 frontman first popped up at Taylor’s “Eras Tour” concert in Nashville on May 5, smiling and taking photos as she performed. Matty also joined Taylor’s opening act, Phoebe Bridgers, on stage during her second Nashville concert on May 6.

Matty seemed to be making it deep into the “Bad Blood” singer’s inner circle, after fans spotted them holding hands while going out to dinner with Taylor’s frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley, in New York City on May 11.

The following evening, Matty sat beside Taylor’s dad Scott Swift at her first Philadelphia concert. It was a homecoming of sorts, as the multiple Grammy winner was born and grew up in nearby West Reading, Pennsylvania, before moving to Nashville as a teen to try to make it in the country music industry.

Taylor hinted at the status of her love life during her “Eras Tour” concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on May 20.

“I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that,” she said between songs, telling the audience it wasn’t “just the tour” bringing her joy. “I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense, so I thought I’d play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories.”

Taylor’s fans had mixed feelings about her whirlwind romance with Matty. His controversial past included a 2016 interview with Q Magazine, which he said that it would be “emasculating” to date Taylor, denying past relationship rumors. Matty later said in since-deleted tweets that his comments were taken out of context, calling Taylor “one of the most gracious, hard-working, creatively gifted, and beautiful women that I have had the pleasure to meet.”

He also was accused of using the Black Lives Matter movement to promote his music in May 2020, and called rapper Ice Spice a “chubby Chinese lady” along with other derogatory comments during a February 2023 appearance on “The Adam Friedland Show” podcast. Matty later apologized to the “Princess Diana” artist.