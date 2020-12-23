Photoshop fail. Kim Kardashian shared a throwback photo with several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family from their recent trip to Tahoe on Wednesday, December 23 — and fans were quick to point out that eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian looked like she was edited into the shot.

“Tahoe [with] the fam,” the 40-year-old captioned the group image of herself, Scott Disick, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and Kourtney, 41, during their trip to Nevada at the beginning of December. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s supporters had no problem roasting her and her crew in the comments section.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Is it just me or does Kourtney look like a cardboard cutout in this pic?” one user wrote, while another added, “Kourtney either got ‘shopped in or she’s feeling ghostly today.” Other fans pointed out that it wasn’t just the Poosh founder who looked edited into the picture. “Why do you guys all look separately edited into this photo,” one commenter wrote. “Why does everyone look like cardboard cutouts?!”

The ladies of the Kar-Jenner clan certainly are no strangers to Photoshop accusations. In October, the mother of four shared a photo of herself, Khloé, 36, and Kourtney posing in barely-there bikinis on the beach in Tahiti during her 40th birthday trip — and fans ripped her apart after noticing her arm disappeared behind the Good American founder’s back.

In April, Kylie Jenner was called out for supposedly editing a steamy photo of herself in a swimsuit. Fans could tell right off the bat, as the 23-year-old left in the area where the edge of the pool became dented due to the Photoshop work.

Aside from allegedly editing their photos during the winter wonderland getaway in the southwest, the famous family seemed to have a nice time enjoying each other’s company.

They brought their KUWTK crew with them to the snowy paradise, so it seems fans will catch a glimpse of some of their holiday antics. “[The group] all played outside and sat by the fire and roasted marshmallows. They also went ice skating on a private rink,” an insider told E! after their trip. “They enjoyed a hot chocolate bar and had a big fireworks show over the lake at night.”