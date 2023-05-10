The next chapter. Sofia Richie Grainge recently tied the knot with her music executive husband, Elliot Grainge. The pair seem to be enjoying newlywed bliss, as an insider exclusively tells Life & Style that Sofia and Elliot are in no rush to have kids.

“For right now, they’re just enjoying each other,” a source tells Life & Style of the couple’s family plans for the future. “They love being together.”

According to the insider, the jet-setting duo – who recently returned from their tropical honeymoon – will continue to be on the go in the coming months.

“This summer they have a lot of travel coming up; it will be very busy,” the source adds. “Many of Sofia’s friends are getting married too, so they’re all over the place for those weddings.”

The happy couple were wed on April 22 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. Sofia donned three custom Chanel gowns throughout the weekend, including a lace wedding gown featuring a halter neckline and scalloped edges down the front.

“I always had this vision of the big princess dress, and going big, but as I got older, I realized that I wanted something a bit more simple,” the bride told Vogue ahead of her nuptials. “Maybe simple isn’t the right word because my dress definitely is not simple!”

For the afterparty, Sofia took inspiration from Claudia Schiffer’s 1993 runway dress as she was seen rocking a structured minidress as she danced on stage to Good Charlotte’s set, calling the look her “little girl dream.”

Sofia’s father, music icon Lionel Richie, walked the bride down the aisle, while Elliot was joined by his dad Lucien Grainge, the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, and his stepmother, Caroline Grainge.

“I am so excited,” she gushed to the outlet. “[It’s] because I’m marrying Elliot, I know that sounds cheesy, but he is the man of my dreams.”

Sofia and Elliot began dating in early 2021, before making their relationship Instagram official that April.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that they “started out as friends.” “Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together,” the insider added.

After a whirlwind romance, Elliot popped the question during a romantic Hawaiian getaway with their families in April 2022.

“Forever isn’t long enough,” she captioned her sweet announcement, alongside a photo of the two kissing.