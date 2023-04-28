After a lavish wedding in the South of France, newlyweds Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are enjoying the beach life on their tropical honeymoon.

The model, 24, has been sharing Instagram photos of their romantic getaway. One included a selfie she took wearing a bikini while the pair went on a bike ride, while another included Elliot, 29, cycling ahead of her on a white sand trail through a grove of palm trees.

In a Friday, April 28, post titled “Husband trip,” Sofia showed off how they got ready for a stylish but casual dinner. She posed on the beach wearing a white one-shouldered shirt and matching trousers, with cabanas on stilts above the ocean visible in the background. The heiress also included a cuddly selfie with Elliot wearing the same outfit and blowing a kiss to the camera with grass-roofed structures behind them

Sofia and Elliot tied the knot on April 22 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. She wore a custom lace Chanel wedding gown featuring a halter neckline and scalloped edges down the front. The night prior, the Frankies Bikinis model donned a long-sleeved beaded bespoke Chanel dress for the couple’s rehearsal dinner, and topped off her wedding looks with a white minidress by the legendary French design house for the reception after-party.

The bride’s proud father, music legend Lionel Richie, walked his daughter down the aisle, while Elliot was joined by his dad Lucien Grainge, the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group and his stepmother, Caroline Grainge. The music executive’s biological mother, Samantha Berg, sadly died shortly after his November 1993 birth.

Sofia’s sister Nicole Richie played a big part in her wedding as one of her bridesmaids, wearing a stunning black architectural Donna Karan archival dress with a large, pointed shoulder. The Simple Life alum shared an Instagram photo helping adjust her sibling‘s dress before walking down the aisle with the caption, “I love you more than anything.”

The happy couple got engaged in April 2022 on a Hawaiian vacation with their families after dating since early 2021. Prior to his proposal, the pair had already purchased a $17 million Beverly Hills home together in June 2021. They flipped the mansion in June 2022 for a $5 million profit, upgrading to a $26.9 million estate in Los Angeles’ prestigious Brentwood Park area the following month.

