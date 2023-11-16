As the stars of Dancing With the Stars prepare their routines for the upcoming Taylor Swift-themed night, the cast weighed in on Taylor’s budding romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during an exclusive chat with Life & Style, with Rylee Arnold even saying she’s “obsessed with them.”

“I think they’re so cute,” Rylee, 18, gushed after performing a jazz dance with partner Harry Jowsey on November 14. “All the videos of them, like the video of her running to him after her concert and they kissed, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re so cute.’”

The DWTS newcomer isn’t alone in her love for Taylor, 33, and Travis, 34. Vanderpump Rules star and season 32 frontrunner Ariana Madix couldn’t contain her excitement either.

“It looks really cute. That video of her, like, running up to him after the show is really, really cute,” Ariana raved. “And I just, she’s been through a lot. And she’s so open about everything that she goes through, right, and all of her music.”

The reality TV star continued, “She’s an incredible songwriter. And so, it’s just great. You know, it’s almost like you’re seeing your friend with a guy that’s treating her right. And you’re happy for her. We don’t know each other, but, you know, it gives me little heart eyes.”

Alyson Hannigan also admitted to being a “huge, massive Swiftie,” and a fan of Travis and Taylor’s relationship in a big way.

“Love it. I just love when she’s in love, and I just want her to be happy,” the American Pie star, 49, said. “And, you know, I love, I just, yeah, she can do no wrong in my book. Can you tell?”

Gotham / Getty Images

Taylor surprised everyone with a pre-recorded video that played after Alfonso Ribeiro announced the show would be celebrating her music in the next episode.

“I can’t wait to see the Dancing With the Stars celebration of my Eras next week,” the “Blank Space” singer said from a large screen on stage. “I wish I could be there with you guys, but I’m on tour in Brazil, but I will be there in spirit, and I’ll be watching.”

Not everyone fell in Swiftie territory, but that didn’t temper their excitement about her new relationship. Charity Lawson said she wasn’t a “die hard fan,” but she was happy for the Grammy Award winner and the NFL star and added that she might be “a little too invested.”

“Listen, I’m here for it. I don’t know. It’s crazy because I follow sports,” the former Bachelorette, 27, said. “But him and Taylor, it was a surprise to me. Now seeing them, it’s very cute. And I think it’s cute because it’s so different. He is the last person I would think Taylor would, like, go for, but now, seeing them, I’m like, ‘Oh, this might be like what she needs.’”

Barry Williams, who was ousted in Dancing With the Stars week 8, said that not getting to dance with Peta Murgatroyd to Taylor’s music on the show was a “disappointment.”

After Peta, 37, said that she and Barry, 69, both loved Taylor, Barry added, “I don’t get to dance on the show next week, and I know that Taylor Swift will be watching.”

The Taylor-themed episode of Dancing With the Stars will air on November 21.