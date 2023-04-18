Emily Ratajkowski isn’t a stranger to posing nude. From her topless appearance in Robin Thicke’s 2013 “Blurred Lines” music video to confidently going naked in photo shoots, the model views stripping as a natural thing to do.

In April 2023, Emily was seen going shirtless in a risqué campaign for the fashion brand Marc Jacobs, wearing only white gloves and a pair of jeans for a snapshot.

On social media, the London native never hesitates to share a sizzling photo with her followers. From snapping a topless mirror selfie to playfully posing on the floor at home, Emily’s Instagram has a few nude moments.

As for her mindset on the matter, the runway queen opened up to The Cut in September 2015, noting that the culture in the United States is different in comparison to other places around the world when it comes to the thought of baring it all.

“Go to Europe. Travel. If you spend any time there, you notice it right away — their comfort level is different,” she explained to the outlet. “You see more women being openly sexual like it’s not a big deal, without them having to be oversexualized. They are celebrated. You see it on the beaches, daughters with their mothers. It’s not a big deal to see your mom naked. It’s actually quite normal.”

When weighing in about whether the customs in America are more uptight, Emily argued that “it’s more about the constant sexualizing [of] women without actually celebrating women.”

“I think it’s more a misdirection of values and femininity rather than the country being frigid,” she concluded.

Although many of her fans praise Emily’s natural beauty, she has also pointed out that nudity isn’t reserved for just one body type. During a July 2016 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Gone Girl actress emphasized that “the world should not be exclusive of the ideal body.”

“It has to include all ideals, all bodies,” she explained before referring to Kim Kardashian’s internet-breaking naked picture. “The whole idea is that when Kim takes a nude selfie, she’s just seeking attention. That’s not the issue. A woman can be seeking attention and also make a statement. They don’t need to be mutually exclusive.”

The catwalk star continues to promote body positivity to her fans, whether it be through fully bare at-home moments or enjoying a beach day in a bikini.

Scroll through the gallery to see Emily’s most iconic nude and topless pictures.