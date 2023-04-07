Looking back at her most “traumatic” moments. Emily Ratajkowski reflected on the “horrifying” year she had after estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard‘s cheating scandal and their subsequent split.

“I’m scared,” she told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Thursday, April 6, hesitant to discuss her broken marriage. “I’m learning that outspoken women don’t often get their children.”

The model, 31, and Uncut Gems producer got married in February 2018, and welcomed their now 2-year-old son, Sylvester, in March 2021. Life & Style confirmed via online court records that Emily had filed for divorce from Sebastian in September 2022. One month prior, a source had told In Touch that the movie mogul had cheated on the My Body author “multiple times” throughout their marriage. Life & Style first reported the news of the couple’s split in July 2022.

While Emily has stayed mum about the cheating rumors, eagle-eyed fans are often pointing out that she “likes” Twitter posts related to the infidelity speculation.

“I feel all the emotions,” the Inamorata founder told Harper’s Bazaar in October 2022, discussing her and Sebastian’s split publicly for the first time.“I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Since then, she’s continued to speak candidly about calling it quits from her estranged husband.

“I didn’t have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy,” Emily recalled on the “Going Mental With Eileen Kelly” podcast last month. “I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny ’cause I was not OK.”

She admitted to trying “everything else” before filing for a divorce. “I tried to take antidepressants. I was sure that something was wrong with me. I think so much of what I learned coming out of that relationship is to trust your instincts. Gaslighting is a real thing,” Emily added.

The Gone Girl actress has since taken her love life back into her own hands and has been romantically linked to Pete Davidson and Eric André, among others.

“Even my friends were like, ‘What was that like?’” she told the Los Angeles Times in Thursday’s article, referring to her brief fling with Pete. “I actually don’t understand it. People are so perplexed by the idea that a man might just be respectful to women and treat them like people and thus be easy to go out on dates with.”

More recently, Emily has sparked romance rumors with Harry Styles after a video of them sharing a kiss in Tokyo went viral online.

“I feel like I’m coming into myself,” she share din the same profile. “Being able to assert what I want — that feels like it just started. My life as a creator and not as a muse.”