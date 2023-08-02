Erika Jayne has become the last Bravolebrity to speak out on Ozempic, the type 2 diabetes drug that has been sweeping the nation due to its effectiveness for weight loss. While many famous faces have admitted to taking Ozempic, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star insists that she has not.

Erika, 52, appeared on the Tuesday, August 1, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen alongside fellow guest Jackie Hoffman. When Andy, 55, said that Erika looked like “a whisper” of herself, she confirmed that she’s lost weight. However, Erika said she lost the pounds “hormonally,” not “Ozempic-ally,” as Andy put it.

“I was going through menopause,” Erika added. “So I took it all down.”

Jackie wasn’t buying it, asking if it was typical for anyone to lose weight during menopause. Still, Erika insisted that she “went to the doctor and I said get it off me.”

Erika sparked concern and confusion among fans back in May when they noticed how much thinner she looked. A photo of her out in Las Vagas went viral, sparking comments about the “Pretty Mess” singer being “so teeny.” Like many celebs today, she was accused of using Ozempic.

The drug, also known as semaglutide, was originally produced for adults with type 2 diabetes but took off as a weight loss alternative by reducing food cravings and creating the sense of feeling full faster. Ozempic’s sister drug, Wegovy, has been approved for weight loss, while Ozempic is still prescribed off-label for this purpose.

Erika’s confession on Watch What Happens Live marked the first time she addressed the Ozempic claims. However, she follows in the footsteps of fellow RHOBH star Kyle Richards, who also denied using the drug this year.

“Do not spread lies. I’m not on Ozempic,” Kyle wrote in an Instagram comment after several fans insisted her toned stomach was a result of the medication.

Likewise, RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais denied taking Ozempic, replying to the accusation on Twitter, “Don’t even start with that Ozempic thing I’m not playing that!!!”

Other Bravo stars like Emily Simpson and Dolores Catania have admitted to trying the drug. In Emily’s case, she said she used it as a “kickstart” for one month and it “worked amazing” to get rid of some bad habits, but she ultimately didn’t like the side effects, namely the lethargy.

Overall, Ozempic has been a very controversial method of losing weight, especially in Hollywood. However, Botched doctor Terry Dubrow recently warned against shaming people who do use the drug because it prevents the users from talking about it and the potentially dangerous side effects, like pancreatitis.

“The problem with Ozempic shaming is that people won’t admit to this, so they’re not able to teach other people their experience with it,” he said in a July 2023 interview. “It’s here to stay. This is the new Botox and it’s for obesity instead of wrinkles.”