Kelly Clarkson is in her single girl era, but her fans are trying to change that with none other than Teddy Swims. The “Breakaway” hitmaker recently performed a duet with the R&B artist on her talk show, and viewers couldn’t help but notice their chemistry.

Teddy, 31, shared the clip of himself and Kelly, 41, singing his song “Lose Control” to his TikTok page on Wednesday, December 13.

“Problematic / Problem is when I’m with you, I’m an addict / And I need some relief, my skin in your teeth / Can’t see the forest through the trees / Got me down on my knees, darlin’ please, oh,” they sang together, occasionally making eye contact as they stood at their microphones.

“I lose control / When you’re not next to me (when you’re not here with me) / I’m fallin’ apart right in front of you, can’t you see? / I lose control / When you’re not next to me, mm-hm / Yeah, you’re breakin’ my heart, baby / You make a mess of me, yeah,” the duo continued.

In the caption, Teddy showed how impressed he was with his duet partner by writing, “GIIIIIIIIIIRLLLLLLL.”

In the comments, fans praised Teddy and Kelly for their talents. One user asked, “Anyone lowkey want these two to end up together?” Though Teddy did not reply to the comment, he did “like” it, causing many fans to wonder if he had the same thought about Kelly.

“You could see the chemistry as they sing the song!!” one fan wrote.

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

“Omg yessss. He would be so sweet to her,” another user added, while a third pointed out, “The way she looked at him at one point.”

Teddy, whose real name is Jaten Collin Dimsdale, is a fairly private person. Not much is known about his dating life, but he appears to be single at the moment. He was previously linked to tattoo artist Cassidie Cottone and a woman known as Nelly.

Kelly, meanwhile, has been much more open about her love life. In June 2020, the American Idol alum filed for divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock after seven years of marriage. The divorce was finalized in March 2022, with Kelly receiving primary custody of their kids, River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7. She was ordered to pay Brandon, 46, a one-time payment of $1.3 million, plus $45,600 per month in child support and $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 2024.

After revealing that she felt “limited” in her marriage to Brandon, it’s not surprising that Kelly hasn’t rushed into dating someone new. She was rumored to be in a relationship with Brett Eldredge after they worked together on the 2020 Christmas duet “Under the Mistletoe,” but Brett confirmed in March 2023 that they were not dating.

“Yeah, those [rumors] always come. It’s crazy but it’s just people I love to make music with,” he said.

In September, Kelly told her fans that she “loves being single.”

“Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking … I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs,” she said on an Instagram Live. “You know, you think you’re going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don’t. It’s hard to start over.”