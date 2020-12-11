Looking good, girls! Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham and her daughter, Sophia, were spotted rocking holiday onesies while Christmas tree and decoration shopping in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 10.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the 29-year-old and her 11-year-old daughter wore colorful pajamas and had two of their three dogs strapped to their chests in harnesses, while one walked ahead on a leash. The ladies explored the cute Christmas market and shopped for home decorations before checking out the selection of Christmas trees for sale.

It’s no surprise to see the former MTV star spending a day out with her only child. Farrah and Sophia are incredibly close and are known for their adorable matching outfits. They are regularly photographed out and about in Los Angeles together, proving they are the sweetest mother-daughter duo in Hollywood.

When the Nebraska native isn’t spending time with her pre-teen daughter, she is working on her blossoming career in film and television. In fact, Farrah graduated from film school in September. According to her Instagram, she earned her BFA degree in entertainment business with Magna Cum Laude honors.

The starlet previously told Life & Style her go-to method for keeping herself on track toward her goals. “I think our daily affirmations really work,” she exclusively revealed. “Keep telling yourself good things!” She also added to “keep going higher and push yourself.” Clearly, it worked for her.

The mother of one has a lot of projects up her sleeve. “I already have shows ready to go. I am just really waiting. I mean, I just can’t say anything, but one thing I will say about moving forward is it needs to be more diverse so that is more cultures,” Farrah told In Touch in July about her future in the entertainment industry. “I am a woman who loves cultures. I love taking my daughter everywhere around the globe and really feeling the cultural aspects, also equality when it comes to women and male dynamics in business entertainment.”

