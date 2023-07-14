Miss Flo to the rescue! Florence Pugh didn’t hesitate for a second to help out her Oppenheimer costar Emily Blunt when she experienced a bra-popping wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet.

Florence, 27, and Emily, 40, were seen in a now-viral video posing for pictures in London before the premiere of their war-drama film commenced. Florence rocked a deep V-neck blue blazer dress with white high heels, while Emily stunned in a shimmering orange blazer and matching pants with white open-toed high heels.

Just seconds after striking a pose, the top of Emily’s blazer suddenly popped, revealing a small part of her black bra underneath. The Quiet Place actress’s jaw dropped before placing her hand over her chest and laughing, and Florence quickly offered her hand to help Emily cover up the funny snafu. The two high-profile actresses laughed off the moment as they hugged and Florence appeared to button the top back up for her costar.

Hours after the funny moment went viral on social media, the cast of Oppenheimer walked out of their London premiere in honor of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which commenced at midnight on Friday, July 14, in solidarity with the WGA strike, which began on May 2.

Florence has a fashionably rebellious quality to her that fans find infectious. The Don’t Worry Darling actress has made it a point to use her wardrobe as a way to spread self-confidence and condemn pressuring body image standards that women face.

On July 5, Florence slayed in a completely sheer periwinkle blue chiffon gown at Paris Fashion Week. The look gave off major queen vibes as she had no problem with nipple exposure by wearing the ensemble.

Hogan Media/Shutterstock

This wasn’t the first braless outfit Florence made headlines for, though. One year prior, the Hawkeye star wore a beautiful pink tulle Valentino gown, exposing her entire bare chest underneath the fabric. However, Florence noticed a handful of online trolls attacking her fashion choice. And in response, she took to Instagram to slam the apparent misogyny and body-shaming she noticed circulating about her dress.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it [sic],” Florence captioned her post in July 2022. “What’s more concerning is … Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying. It makes me wonder what happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body [sic].”

Florence continued to slam the “vulgar” people who criticized her for exposing her breasts under the garment.

“What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly for everyone to see,” she added. “You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio. It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers. What’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”