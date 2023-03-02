Reality star Francesca Farago has been a fan favorite in reality shows Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match. It comes as no surprise that the model is gaining fans off-screen, as well, thanks to her bikini and swimsuit photos.

The Canadian beauty skyrocketed to fame after appearing on the debut season of Too Hot to Handle in 2020, which became the No. 1 watched show on Netflix amid the coronavirus pandemic. Practically overnight, she gained millions of social media followers.

“It was so sick,” she admitted to ScreenRant at the time, admitting she thought she would be portrayed as “the villain” during her first foray into reality television, where she met her ex-boyfriend Harry Jowsey. The pair dated for eight months after filming before calling quits.

“The response has been very overwhelming in a very positive sense, because I was expecting to be the villain. So, the fact that everyone has been on Team Frankie and showing me so much love has been so amazing,” she gushed. “I spent the past year before this aired having the worst anxiety about certain scenes … and not sure how [I was] going to come off. So, the fact that it was portrayed positively and I’m getting such a positive response back has been amazing.”

In just a few short years, things are completely different for Francesca. Viewers have seen her look for love on various reality shows, but she found her soulmate in boyfriend Jesse Sullivan, whom she started dating after filming wrapped for Perfect Match.

“He’s definitely The One, 100 percent,” Francesca said during an appearance on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast. “I wanted to be engaged yesterday. It was originally going to be a huge surprise. The ring was gonna be a surprise. The day was gonna be a surprise, but I want to have a say.”

She added, “We had a day he was thinking about doing it, and then all the show drama happened, so we’re waiting until after that blows over.”

Now that Francesca is in a serious relationship, she revealed that she’s “definitely done with dating shows,” but that doesn’t mean her career in reality TV is done for good.

“But I am planning to get more into the hosting realm,” she told Variety. “I would do a Challenge show or something that didn’t involve dating.”

Keep scrolling to see Francesca Farago’s bikini photos!