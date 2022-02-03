Shut down! Khloé Kardashian didn’t hold back in responding to a rumor that she was dating Too Hot to Handle’s Harry Jowsey.

Fan account @theekarjenners uploaded a split side-by-side photo of Khloé, 37, and Harry, 24, to Instagram on Thursday, February 3. Underneath the image was a caption that alleged the Good American founder and the Netflix star were “talking,” by “DM-ing back and forth [and] texting.” On top of that, the caption also claimed Harry “picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house.”

“ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star commented.

The romance speculation came on the heels of Khloé’s drama with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and his paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols. The Sacramento Kings player, 30, publicly apologized to his former girlfriend after confirming the paternity test results of Maralee’s child, who was born on December 1, 2021. The athlete was still in a relationship with Khloé at the time Maralee became pregnant earlier that year.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” Tristan wrote via Instagram Stories on January 3. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he revealed, adding, “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Shutterstock (2)

Nearly two weeks later, Khloé’s Instagram activity became a subject of controversy after fans accused her of a Photoshop error. In a photo she shared to Instagram on January 13, her fingers looked unrealistically long. So, fans didn’t hesitate to weigh in.

“Your hands are terrifying,” one user commented. “I can’t unsee those hands,” another added, whereas a third pointed out, “Her hands don’t match her body.”

However, the reality star didn’t let either situation affect her. Since then, she’s been uploading various sexy revenge body and workout pictures to Instagram.

“The crown is heavy, but the queen is strong,” she captioned one photo of herself wearing large, gold Chanel earrings on Wednesday, February 2. Sister Kourtney Kardashian showed her support by commenting, “Facts baby! Queen status forever.”

For Harry’s part, he was seen vacationing in Costa Rica in early January with rumored girlfriend Sveta Bilyalova, per the Daily Mail. The YouTuber also previously shared a photo via Instagram of what appeared to be her in December 2021.